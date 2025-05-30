Canada brings over 800,000 immigrants in first quarter of 2025

Canada has welcomed more than 800,000 new immigrants to the country through the first four months of 2025, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

Between January and April, “132,100 people were granted permanent residency, while 194,000 study permits and 491,400 work permits (including extensions) were finalized by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada,” reports Juno News.

Despite outlining a goal to return to “sustainable levels” of immigration in a mandate letter, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has so far continued to welcome newcomers at a high pace.

The Liberal campaign promised to restrict the number of temporary workers and international students to 5% of the population while reducing annual permanent resident admissions to 1% of the population by 2027.

Based on Canada's current population of 40 million, that number would equate to 2,000,000 temporary workers and international students along with 400,000 permanent residents.

“Fraud, abuse, and massive backlogs now plague every immigration stream, with the unifying problem being unchecked inflow coupled with countless people living in the country without legal status,” Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner wrote in a post on social media.

Current immigration levels “must be massively and immediately curtailed,” she added.