Canada’s Land Rights Are at Risk: Here’s How to Fight Back

YOUR LAND COULD BE NEXT!

If frozen bank accounts, burned churches, and censored dissent didn't, this should open your eyes to Canada's reality.

The Cowichan Tribes v. Canada ruling in B.C. Supreme Court granted Aboriginal title over private land in Richmond, including homes, condos, and golf courses. Property owners were not notified that their titles were at risk until it was too late.

Already, a homeowner and company have reported trouble renewing a mortgage and securing financing after courts ruled some fee simple titles “defective and invalid.”

The B.C. NDP government claims it will fight hard to appeal this decision, yet it unanimously struck down a bill to protect private landowners.

Politicians adopting globalist UN policies like UNDRIP and B.C.'s DRIPA reshape our laws based on race, prioritizing ideology over equality.

We’ve gone from “uncared territory” land acknowledgments to land appropriation, dividing rather than reconciling people.

If this ruling stands, private land across the country could be vulnerable to aboriginal title claims based on oral testimonies.

Our leaders must take a stand for ALL private and public land today!

Please, go to EndLandGrabs.com to sign the petition demanding that our elected officials:

Prohibit land acknowledgments that deny sovereignty by elected officials and public servants during official duties. Propose and Pass legislation that increases private landowner protections, including mandatory notification for property claims. Abolish all UNDRIP-inspired laws and policies, replacing them with measures benefiting all Canadians.

Rebel News journalists will submit the petition to senior politicians who can, and should, make the change.