Canada's population grew by 430,000 people this summer

Canada's population grew faster over the summer than in any quarterly period since 1957, according to Statistics Canada.

The federal agency reported 430,000 more people during the third quarter, estimating the country's population at roughly 40.5 million. From July to September, 313,000 non-permanent residents entered Canada — most of whom are work and study permit holders.

The population growth in 2023 thus far has surpassed the total growth in any other full year, reported StatsCan.

In June, Canada’s population hit 40 million residents, after growing by 1.15 million people since July 2022. Nearly half (46%) of that growth is attributed to rising immigration.

The number of non-permanent residents residing in Canada has increased by nearly 700,000 to 2.2 million since July 2022, with the number of immigrants up by 468,817. Canada is on track to bring in at least 465,000 permanent residents this year, 485,000 in 2024, and half a million by 2025.

In 2022, Canada accepted 431,645 new permanent residents after setting a record the prior year with 401,000 newcomers. Another half-a-million permanent residents are expected for 2026.

Even with Canada’s fertility rate plummeting to a record low this year of 1.33 children per woman — down from 1.44 in 2021 — its population could double in 25 years if international migration levels remain constant in the coming decades.

Moreover, experts including Secretary of the Cabinet Janice Charette contend the recent immigration hikes are worsening housing affordability. She claimed record-breaking immigration quotas contributed to the housing crisis in a classified memorandum.

Charette said "broad agreement" exists that "homebuilding has been insufficient to housing demand in recent years."

Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle also acknowledged the impact of immigration in a speech earlier this month at the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"This jump in demographic demand coupled with the existing structural supply issues could explain why rent inflation continues to climb in Canada. It also helps explain, in part, why housing prices have not fallen as much as we had expected," he said.

Gravelle warned immigration has exacerbated pressures on the housing market, especially on zoning restrictions and a shortage of construction workers. Polling suggests Canadians are quite concerned about the impact immigration is having on infrastructure and services in the country, reported the CBC.

A Leger poll published last month showed that three-quarters of Canadians believe more immigration will further strain the housing market and essential services, like healthcare. Compared to March 2022, the number of Canadians who want more immigration has fallen from 17% to 9%.