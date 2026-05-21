Canadian citizen charged after allegedly voting in multiple U.S. elections

A Canadian citizen living in the United States has been charged after allegedly voting illegally in multiple American federal and state elections over a span of nearly two decades.

According to U.S. federal prosecutors, 40-year-old Sunny Manhertz, a Canadian permanent resident living in Massachusetts, is accused of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote and cast ballots in several elections dating back to 2008, reported Fox News.

Court documents allege Manhertz filled out a Massachusetts voter registration form in 2016 and checked “yes” when asked whether he was a U.S. citizen, despite allegedly never obtaining citizenship status.

Prosecutors say he subsequently voted in multiple local, state and federal elections, including the 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024 U.S. elections.

Federal investigators also allege Manhertz continued presenting himself as a qualified voter by signing nomination papers for political candidates as recently as 2026. Prosecutors say cellphone location records placed him near his assigned polling station during the 2024 election.

He now faces charges related to unlawful voting by a non-citizen and allegedly casting fraudulent ballots. If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison and fines ranging from $100,000 to $250,000.

Earlier this year, another Canadian national, Denis Bouchard, pleaded guilty in North Carolina after prosecutors said he falsely claimed U.S. citizenship in order to vote in the 2022 and 2024 elections.