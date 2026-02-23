Canadian journalist stranded in Mexico following cartel violence

Rebel News heard from British Columbia independent journalist Dan Dicks, founder of Press For Truth, who remains stuck in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico following an outbreak of cartel violence that erupted in parts of the country on Sunday.

The unrest reportedly followed a federal operation in Mexico’s Jalisco state that killed cartel boss and drug lord Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

In the hours that followed, widespread chaos unfolded in what appeared to be retaliatory acts, including reports of vandalism, blown-up vehicles, and damaged buildings. Reports also claim at least 25 military troops were killed, while Canada’s advisory warning against non-essential travel to parts of Mexico remains in place.

Dicks and his wife were already in Mexico attending a conference when the violence began. As the situation unfolded, Dicks immediately began reporting on what he was seeing around him in Puerto Vallarta.

In this interview, Dicks joins Rebel News to describe what it was like on the ground during the unrest and explains the efforts he and his wife have been trying — so far, unsuccessfully — to return home now that conditions appear to have calmed down.