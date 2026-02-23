Canadian journalist stranded in Mexico following cartel violence

B.C. reporter Dan Dicks describes the chaos that erupted yesterday in Puerto Vallarta and why he still can’t return home.

Drea Humphrey
  |   February 23, 2026   |   News   |   1 Comment

Rebel News heard from British Columbia independent journalist Dan Dicks, founder of Press For Truth, who remains stuck in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico following an outbreak of cartel violence that erupted in parts of the country on Sunday.

The unrest reportedly followed a federal operation in Mexico’s Jalisco state that killed cartel boss and drug lord Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

In the hours that followed, widespread chaos unfolded in what appeared to be retaliatory acts, including reports of vandalism, blown-up vehicles, and damaged buildings. Reports also claim at least 25 military troops were killed, while Canada’s advisory warning against non-essential travel to parts of Mexico remains in place.

Dicks and his wife were already in Mexico attending a conference when the violence began. As the situation unfolded, Dicks immediately began reporting on what he was seeing around him in Puerto Vallarta.

In this interview, Dicks joins Rebel News to describe what it was like on the ground during the unrest and explains the efforts he and his wife have been trying — so far, unsuccessfully — to return home now that conditions appear to have calmed down.

Please help us protect our journalists!

meta-img

Rebel News journalists face constant threats and violence—shot, shoved, kicked, and even beaten—by both Antifa and the police simply for doing their job. No other Canadian news organization faces this level of hostility, requiring us to hire bodyguards and lawyers just to keep them safe and fight for justice. Please support our journalists' safety and legal defence by donating here.

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-23 19:17:44 -0500 Flag
    these cartels show how dangerous they are. The whole lot of them must be punished.