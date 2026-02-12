Canadian Taxpayers Federation taking feds to court over Cape Breton gun grab pilot program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has launched a legal challenge against the federal government after it failed to disclose information related to the firearms collected through the Cape Breton pilot program.

“The government is spending hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money on this program and they deserve to know exactly what’s happening with the money,” said Gage Haubrich, the CTF's Prairie director.

“The government should not be pushing forward with its gun confiscation nationally while leaving taxpayers in the dark on these important details.”

Gage joined Wednesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to further discuss the failed pilot program and the Liberals' efforts to shield how much money is being spent.

“When it comes to this gun ban scheme, they're keeping those numbers close to heart because they know how awful it's going to be for taxpayers,” Gage told Ezra, citing how the original estimate for the program was pegged at $200 million, only for that number to balloon to more than $6 billion six years later.

“When you're spending that kind of money, taxpayers deserve to know what it's being spent on,” he added.

The CTF is pushing the government to reveal what guns were collected, questioning whether “they were these weapons of war that the public safety minister is scaring us about, or were they plinkers, or old antique hunting rifles.”

Instead, the government “refused to give us the answer,” Gage said, speculating it was “likely because they're embarrassed about what those documents are going to show.”

The Cape Breton pilot project aimed to obtain 200 firearms; just 25 guns were turned over.