10 small observations about the Alberta independence movement

Alberta’s independence movement isn’t the fiery rebellion you might expect ... it’s calmer, more deliberate and deeply reflective.

Ezra Levant
  |   February 10, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Alberta’s independence movement often gets misrepresented in the national conversation. To understand it, you have to look past the clichés of anger and defiance, this isn’t about hating Canada. In fact, many veterans and police likely see it as a form of heightened patriotism: a commitment to doing right by your province, even if that means walking a different path.

The movement is not passionate in the conventional sense. It isn’t driven by fury or dramatic demonstrations. It’s more like a divorce where both parties have stopped arguing and the decision is sober, almost mournful, rather than emotional. Contrast that with anti-separatists, who often erupt with vitriol, insults and moral outrage. Interestingly, media rarely frames Quebec separatists as “treasonous,” but Albertans frequently face this label.

Much of the criticism from outside Alberta says more about the critics than the province itself. Anti-separatists often project their ideological biases onto Albertans. The debate becomes less about convincing anyone and more about virtue-signaling.

Independence isn’t a bargaining chip and it isn’t an industry. It’s a response to repeated frustrations over decades, echoing through generations. Even new Albertans understand this context. For some, leaving Alberta seems like a solution. But realistically, many who support independence are good, productive people who would strengthen any society they join.

Canada was a bold compromise, but it wasn’t built to anticipate a Western province richer and more ambitious than anyone imagined in 1867. Once Alberta’s possibility emerges, it opens wider questions: from Saskatchewan to Quebec, the nation’s future could look very different. 2026 may be the year these questions move from theoretical to tangible.

