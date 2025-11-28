Canadian woman faces legal battle over social media post

A free-speech controversy has sparked a legal defence fund and reignited debate over the limits of free expression in Canada.

Angelica Toy
  Angelica Toy
  |   November 28, 2025   |   News Analysis

A Canadian woman has found herself at the centre of a free-speech court battle after a post she made on social media escalated into legal action.

Kathy Drake is now facing significant legal costs following a post she made on X:

The legal expenses connected to her case have grown to the point where a legal defence fund has now been established in her name.

The case raises serious questions about what freedom of expression currently looks like in Canada if a single social media post can result in legal consequences.

Drake joined Rebel News to explain how what began as an online post quickly turned into a legal dispute.

Drake also addressed what her case means for open debate in Canada and outlined the next steps in her legal process.

Canadians who wish to support Drake’s legal defence can do so through her legal defence fund.

At the centre of this case remains a single fact: Drake’s post was an opinion shared online, and it has now become the subject of a legal battle.

Please donate to help Rebel News fight back against the Liberal government's draconian censorship regime!

Angelica Toy

Social Media Coordinator

Angelica was taught from a young age to question the mainstream narrative and seek the truth. Guided by her faith and commitment to freedom, she regularly hits the streets of Calgary, Alberta, where she lives and attends university.

