WATCH: Canadians across the country rally in solidarity with Dutch farmers
Farmers in the Netherlands have been peacefully protesting their government’s net-zero climate policies and have called for an international day of solidarity. Canadians showed up in support of their fight.
Protests have been organized across the country by Freedom Fighters Canada, to arrange slow rolls to raise awareness to the 40% cap on nitrogen emission by 2030 which will ruin Dutch farmers' livelihoods.
Ottawa
Rebels Alexa Lavoie, William Diaz-Berthiaume and Guillaume Roy are on the ground in our nation's capital.
Police is beginning to arrive all across Downtown Ottawa.— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022
MORE TO COME @RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/DaPCKvdo2m
Here in Ottawa to cover the nationwide protest in support of the Dutch Farmers.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022
For more : https://t.co/CvYcNIGEzY pic.twitter.com/zVl6Qd6Bp8
Here outside of Ottawa where Canadians are protesting in support of the Dutch farmers. They are gathered before starting their convoy.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022
See our coverage today at https://t.co/CvYcNIGEzY pic.twitter.com/tSTjlcV0hD
The amount of Police officers continues to increase on Wellington Street. https://t.co/eMbfK6248F@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/ZFGjhNTITM— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022
Canadian convoy just outside Ottawa in support of the farmers rebellion, Dutch flags alongside our national flag.— Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 23, 2022
They plan to do a slow roll through the downtown of the capital for solidarity. pic.twitter.com/UHng3BfGGm
A small gathering is currently taking place in front of Parliament Hill, on Wellington street.— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022
People here are waiting for the convoy to arrive and slow-drive in front of the Netherlands Embassy at 350 Albert Street.@RebelNewsOnline
FOR UPDATES - https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/n3RiQ7Tp5j
There number of protesters is growing. 300 cars are expected to pass here in 5 minutes. @RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/rYFmf4nxbl pic.twitter.com/AzvZeEyxiS— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022
Ottawa:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022
Areal view of one of multiple convoys who are heading to the Dutch embassy on Albert street.https://t.co/CvYcNIGEzY pic.twitter.com/ClaCMo61aN
We currently have journalists all across the country. I am here in Ottawa bringing you the story on-the-ground.— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022
FULL REPORT COMING SOON.@RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/dJ14Mm8tk8
I just spoke with this counter protesters who was claiming that the Convoy today was hateful.@RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/TJiFQ0lLhO— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022
Alberta
Mocha Bezirgan, Selene Galas are covering a convoy from Calgary that is headed towards the provincial legislature in Edmonton. Sheila Gunn Reid will also be reporting from another convoy headed to Alberta's capital.
The convoy form Calgary is on its way towards Edmonton.— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) July 23, 2022
As the convoy rolls through towns more are expected to join in support of farmers form the Netherlands.
Check out https://t.co/baWWTjSWr9 for more. pic.twitter.com/TWa9SFYfFJ
Airdrie - more are joining the convoy in solidarity with farmers.— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) July 23, 2022
The convoy is now merging up with the convoy from Olds as it makes its way towards Edmonton.
More to come https://t.co/baWWTjSWr9 w/ @Selenecxliv pic.twitter.com/lj7hJRPwvD
Follow along as myself and fellow Rebel @BezirganMocha trail this convoy from Calgary, AB which is set to land later today in Edmonton, AB!— Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) July 23, 2022
Full Report to come 🔥
Visit https://t.co/wnhdpGvvTK pic.twitter.com/NYi6vRCAY1
The Alberta leg of the worldwide convoy in support of the Dutch farmers is in Red Deer right now as it makes its way towards Edmonton.— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) July 23, 2022
Next stop is Ponoka. https://t.co/baWWTjSWr9 w/ @Selenecxliv #WeMoveAsOne pic.twitter.com/sDE2R9R3Zc
UPDATE: Quick stop at Gasoline Alley, in Red Deer AB for the Canadian freedom fighters making a stand in Solidarity with the Dutch farmers being cheated from their livelihoods.— Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) July 23, 2022
For more: https://t.co/wnhdpGvvTK#WeMoveAsOne @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/PVVyPQqb0S
The convoy is growing exponentially as it makes its way towards Alberta’s capital. #WeMoveAsOne https://t.co/baWWTjSWr9 w/ @Selenecxliv @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/U44bth5wcM— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) July 23, 2022
About 150 vehicles are preparing to convoy into the Edmonton, AB legislature grounds from west of the city in a show of solidarity with the Dutch farmers fighting against crushing nitrogen targets. https://t.co/9mX4ViG6tt pic.twitter.com/4RKsq8u33N— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 23, 2022
UPDATE 🇳🇱🇨🇦: Numbers have more than tripled from the Calgary starting point.— Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) July 23, 2022
How large do we think this convoy is going to get before it reaches Edmonton? 👀@RebelNewsOnline@BezirganMocha
🫴 https://t.co/wnhdpGvvTK for more. pic.twitter.com/MFhlghZkh1
They're just gathering up to roll out here west of Edmonton as truckers and farmers show solidarity with Dutch farmers protesting nitrogen targets.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 23, 2022
They're headed to the legislature to meet up with a larger convoy from Calgary. https://t.co/9mX4ViG6tt pic.twitter.com/Ex6Wy4PzX3
That pretty much sums it up 🇳🇱🇨🇦#WeMoveAsOnehttps://t.co/wnhdpGvvTK 🚜 pic.twitter.com/4qQF7VIEMS— Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) July 23, 2022
Toronto
David Menzies and Efron Monsanto will cover the convoy heading to Toronto convoy, starting at the Vaughn Mills shopping centre, along with the weekly freedom rally march that will be heading towards the Dutch consulate.
