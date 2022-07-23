WATCH: Canadians across the country rally in solidarity with Dutch farmers

Farmers in the Netherlands have been peacefully protesting their government’s net-zero climate policies and have called for an international day of solidarity. Canadians showed up in support of their fight.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 23, 2022
  • News
Protests have been organized across the country by Freedom Fighters Canada, to arrange slow rolls to raise awareness to the 40% cap on nitrogen emission by 2030 which will ruin Dutch farmers' livelihoods.

You can see all of our coverage on the ground at FarmerRebellion.com, where we sent Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay, who reported for three weeks embedded in the Ottawa Freedom Convoy in February, and Lewis Brackpool, who spent a week in Davos, Switzerland covering the gathering of global elites at the World Economic Forum's annual summit this past May.

See our live coverage below from our reporters in the field throughout the day on the ground inside the protests.

Ottawa

Rebels Alexa Lavoie, William Diaz-Berthiaume and Guillaume Roy are on the ground in our nation's capital.

Alberta

Mocha Bezirgan, Selene Galas are covering a convoy from Calgary that is headed towards the provincial legislature in Edmonton. Sheila Gunn Reid will also be reporting from another convoy headed to Alberta's capital.

Toronto

David Menzies and Efron Monsanto will cover the convoy heading to Toronto convoy, starting at the Vaughn Mills shopping centre, along with the weekly freedom rally march that will be heading towards the Dutch consulate.

 

