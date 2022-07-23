WATCH: Canadians across the country rally in solidarity with Dutch farmers

E-transfer (Canada):

Protests have been organized across the country by Freedom Fighters Canada, to arrange slow rolls to raise awareness to the 40% cap on nitrogen emission by 2030 which will ruin Dutch farmers' livelihoods.

You can see all of our coverage on the ground at FarmerRebellion.com, where we sent Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay, who reported for three weeks embedded in the Ottawa Freedom Convoy in February, and Lewis Brackpool, who spent a week in Davos, Switzerland covering the gathering of global elites at the World Economic Forum's annual summit this past May.

See our live coverage below from our reporters in the field throughout the day on the ground inside the protests.

Ottawa

Rebels Alexa Lavoie, William Diaz-Berthiaume and Guillaume Roy are on the ground in our nation's capital.

Police is beginning to arrive all across Downtown Ottawa.



MORE TO COME @RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/DaPCKvdo2m — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022

Here in Ottawa to cover the nationwide protest in support of the Dutch Farmers.



For more : https://t.co/CvYcNIGEzY pic.twitter.com/zVl6Qd6Bp8 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022

Here outside of Ottawa where Canadians are protesting in support of the Dutch farmers. They are gathered before starting their convoy.



See our coverage today at https://t.co/CvYcNIGEzY pic.twitter.com/tSTjlcV0hD — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022

The amount of Police officers continues to increase on Wellington Street. https://t.co/eMbfK6248F@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/ZFGjhNTITM — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022

Canadian convoy just outside Ottawa in support of the farmers rebellion, Dutch flags alongside our national flag.



They plan to do a slow roll through the downtown of the capital for solidarity. pic.twitter.com/UHng3BfGGm — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 23, 2022

A small gathering is currently taking place in front of Parliament Hill, on Wellington street.



People here are waiting for the convoy to arrive and slow-drive in front of the Netherlands Embassy at 350 Albert Street.@RebelNewsOnline



FOR UPDATES - https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/n3RiQ7Tp5j — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022

There number of protesters is growing. 300 cars are expected to pass here in 5 minutes. @RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/rYFmf4nxbl pic.twitter.com/AzvZeEyxiS — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022

Ottawa:



Areal view of one of multiple convoys who are heading to the Dutch embassy on Albert street.https://t.co/CvYcNIGEzY pic.twitter.com/ClaCMo61aN — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022

We currently have journalists all across the country. I am here in Ottawa bringing you the story on-the-ground.



FULL REPORT COMING SOON.@RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/dJ14Mm8tk8 — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022

I just spoke with this counter protesters who was claiming that the Convoy today was hateful.@RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/TJiFQ0lLhO — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 23, 2022

Alberta

Mocha Bezirgan, Selene Galas are covering a convoy from Calgary that is headed towards the provincial legislature in Edmonton. Sheila Gunn Reid will also be reporting from another convoy headed to Alberta's capital.

The convoy form Calgary is on its way towards Edmonton.



As the convoy rolls through towns more are expected to join in support of farmers form the Netherlands.



Check out https://t.co/baWWTjSWr9 for more. pic.twitter.com/TWa9SFYfFJ — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) July 23, 2022

Airdrie - more are joining the convoy in solidarity with farmers.



The convoy is now merging up with the convoy from Olds as it makes its way towards Edmonton.



More to come https://t.co/baWWTjSWr9 w/ @Selenecxliv pic.twitter.com/lj7hJRPwvD — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) July 23, 2022

Follow along as myself and fellow Rebel @BezirganMocha trail this convoy from Calgary, AB which is set to land later today in Edmonton, AB!



Full Report to come 🔥



Visit https://t.co/wnhdpGvvTK pic.twitter.com/NYi6vRCAY1 — Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) July 23, 2022

The Alberta leg of the worldwide convoy in support of the Dutch farmers is in Red Deer right now as it makes its way towards Edmonton.



Next stop is Ponoka. https://t.co/baWWTjSWr9 w/ @Selenecxliv #WeMoveAsOne pic.twitter.com/sDE2R9R3Zc — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) July 23, 2022

UPDATE: Quick stop at Gasoline Alley, in Red Deer AB for the Canadian freedom fighters making a stand in Solidarity with the Dutch farmers being cheated from their livelihoods.



For more: https://t.co/wnhdpGvvTK#WeMoveAsOne @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/PVVyPQqb0S — Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) July 23, 2022

About 150 vehicles are preparing to convoy into the Edmonton, AB legislature grounds from west of the city in a show of solidarity with the Dutch farmers fighting against crushing nitrogen targets. https://t.co/9mX4ViG6tt pic.twitter.com/4RKsq8u33N — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 23, 2022

UPDATE 🇳🇱🇨🇦: Numbers have more than tripled from the Calgary starting point.



How large do we think this convoy is going to get before it reaches Edmonton? 👀@RebelNewsOnline@BezirganMocha



🫴 https://t.co/wnhdpGvvTK for more. pic.twitter.com/MFhlghZkh1 — Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) July 23, 2022

They're just gathering up to roll out here west of Edmonton as truckers and farmers show solidarity with Dutch farmers protesting nitrogen targets.



They're headed to the legislature to meet up with a larger convoy from Calgary. https://t.co/9mX4ViG6tt pic.twitter.com/Ex6Wy4PzX3 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 23, 2022

Toronto

David Menzies and Efron Monsanto will cover the convoy heading to Toronto convoy, starting at the Vaughn Mills shopping centre, along with the weekly freedom rally march that will be heading towards the Dutch consulate.