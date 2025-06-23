Carney advocates 'new world order' at EU Summit

Prime Minister Mark Carney has warned the world is "more dangerous and divided" than before, posing a threat to the "rules-based global order."

"Today is a new era of cooperation," Carney told European allies Monday in Brussels. "Our strategic Canada-EU partnership will… bring us closer… and this will make us more resilient and prosperous."

The federal government signed a strategic defence pact with the EU Monday evening to reduce its reliance on the U.S. for defence procurement.

The Liberal government vowed May 27 to join ReArm Europe, as stated in the throne speech.

The former central banker stated he felt more comfortable in Brussels than Washington due to "very hot" U.S. tensions. "As the most European of the non-European countries, Canada looks first to the European Union to build a better world, and that's what today is about."

On strengthening ties with the European Commission, Carney said they shared "similar views" on defence and with respect to Ukraine.

"The European Union is preparing its 18th sanction package, a very significant package of sanctions," he told reporters, pointing to Canada's latest sanctions against Russia.

He announced $4.3 billion in new defence support for Ukraine at the G7 Summit last week. That includes a $2 billion commitment for drones, ammunition, and armoured vehicles as part of its NATO defence spending.

Before the G7, Prime Minister Carney met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, reaffirming Canada's support for the war-torn nation.

"We admire what you're doing," he told Zelenskyy on May 17. "We admire your commitment to peace.”

Carney will attend the NATO summit in The Hague immediately after signing the defence pact.

The 32-member Western military alliance is pondering a 5% of GDP target, including 3.5% for direct military spending and an additional 1.5% for defence infrastructure.