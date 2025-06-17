Carney pledges $4.3B to Ukraine, gives ‘unwavering support’

At the G7 summit in Alberta, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced $4.3 billion in new defence support for Ukraine during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Canada announced sanctions against over 40 Russian entities and will disburse a $2.3 billion loan tranche based on those frozen assets, Carney told reporters.

“The President [Zelenskyy] and I will discuss more … in a moment together, but we underscored the importance of using maximum pressure against Russia, who has refused to come to the table,” he said.

According to a government release, Canada and its allies seized $381 billion in Russian sovereign assets in February 2022, when Russia invaded the Eastern European nation.

The Prime Minister's Office also tabled a $2 billion commitment for drones, ammunition, and armoured vehicles for Ukraine as part of its NATO defence spending, reported the Canadian Press.

PM Carney and Zelensky speak to the media, with Carney emphasizing the "importance of using maximum pressure against Russia" as he announces $2 billion in military assistance along with sanctions against Russian-affiliated individuals and entities.pic.twitter.com/32TXvS865C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 17, 2025

During their meeting, Carney strongly condemned the latest Russian attacks, emphasizing the need for solidarity with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy reported Kyiv endured its most intense attack of the year, with 32 missiles and over 440 drones overnight. Twelve people were killed and more than 130 injured, he said, in targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"It's a big tragedy for us and we need support from our allies," Zelenskyy said, while firm in his calls for an unconditional ceasefire. “I think it's very important, but for this we need pressure."

As this year's G7 host, Carney invited Zelenskyy to the summit, intending for Ukraine's war efforts to be a central discussion point.

“We'll be working with our European and other allies for their contributions to provide the support and to be absolutely clear,” the Prime Minister said, noting their support will be “unwavering” until the war is over.

PM Carney draws a link between defending the "territorial integrity" of Ukraine, Gaza and the Canadian arctic as he announces Canada will meet its 2% NATO spending commitment.



The PM also says Canada will shift away from reliance on US defence manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/l1PG6Qyov0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 9, 2025

The two dignitaries met on May 17 for the first time in Rome, where Carney reaffirmed Canada's support for Ukraine under his newly minted leadership.

"We admire what you're doing," he said at the time to Zelenskyy. "We admire your commitment to peace, as you've demonstrated again this week, and we underscore that there can be no peace without the full support and participation in Ukraine."

Canadians have questioned the value of more than $20 billion in taxpayer-funded aid sent to Ukraine, with internal polling indicating only 32% support further assistance.

In late-October, then-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced support for Ukraine as part of a “collaborative” loan with allied states. “Whereby, using the frozen assets of the Russian central bank, we have come together to extend a $68 billion loan to Ukraine.”

Of that, Canada is providing $5 billion to Ukraine. Freeland, of Ukrainian descent, pledged continued aid for years. “We will be there until Ukraine wins the war,” she said in April 2023.