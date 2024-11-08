Freeland announces $5 billion loan to fund Ukraine war

Subhead:Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent, has disregarded public opinion and vowed ongoing financial support to Ukraine, with fewer than one in three Canadians agreeing to continued aid.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s second-in-command announced more financial support for Ukraine on Wednesday — this time a “collaborative” $68 billion loan with allied states.

“At the IMF World Bank meetings in Washington two weeks ago, the G7 finance ministers concluded a very important agreement for the support of Ukraine,” Freeland told reporters.

“Whereby, using the frozen assets of the Russian central bank, we have come together to extend a $68 billion loan to Ukraine.”

Of that, Canada is providing $5 billion to the war-torn nation. Freeland called it a “novel, creative, collaborative” arrangement, with the United States, European Union and others.

The deputy prime minister quietly made the announcement last month, according to a government news release. It will go towards ensuring “Ukraine’s victory” and reconstruction efforts from Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

“At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada and our allies took the unprecedented step of immobilizing close to $381 billion in Russian sovereign assets, depleting Putin’s war chest,” the release said.

On May 17, 2022, the RCMP claimed to have frozen $135.7 million in Russian assets. A cabinet inquiry last fall said the Trudeau government did not expropriate those assets for funds at the time.

“Within the G7, all countries have agreed that Russian sovereign assets will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it continues to inflict on Ukraine,” maintains Freeland.

“It cannot be the sole duty of democracies and their citizens or of the brave people of Ukraine to pay for Putin’s war of aggression,” she added.

The Trudeau government has given at least $12.4 billion in aid for Ukraine to date. However, the total cost remains unclear. Other government estimates pin it to be $13.3 billion since the conflict began nearly three years ago.

“It’s one thing to promise the money,” the deputy prime minister told reporters on August 25, 2022. “It’s another thing for that money to hit Ukrainian bank accounts,” she added. “You don’t need to trust me about this.”

Freeland, of Ukrainian descent, pledged ongoing financial support last April. “We will be there until Ukraine wins the war,” she told reporters at the time.

“Ukrainians right now are fighting for the fundamentals of democracy, for the U.N. Charter — for the values and principles that underpin our country and so many others,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the same press conference. “That’s why we stand with Ukraine.”

However, Canadians do not share that same enthusiasm, according to Privy Council research, as focus groups questioned the point of billions more in aid.

Many admitted to a “declining personal interest in seeking out information” related to the Russia-Ukraine war, while others preferred reallocating aid to Canadians struggling to make ends meet.

Internal Department of Finance polling last year showed that fewer than a third (32%) of Canadians support more financial aid for Ukraine.