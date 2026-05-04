Carney announces $270 million in military aid to Ukraine during European Summit

Mark Carney announced on Monday that Canada will be providing Ukraine with an additional $270 million in military aid to help it defend itself against Russian aggression.

The prime minister made the announcement in Yerevan, Armenia, where he's currently attending the European Political Community summit with other world leaders. Carney declared that the funds will be used to purchase critical defence capabilities for Ukraine, drawn from a list of priorities established by NATO.

More specifically, Carney stated that the funds will be used to purchase munitions from the U.S., who he says is ready to meet Ukraine's needs despite its ongoing war with Iran.

The prime minister asserted that the new aid is "part of a bigger puzzle in a conflict where Ukraine is gaining some advantage."

Today, we announced $270 million of new military support to Ukraine.



Ukraine’s fight is our fight. Their cause — freedom, democracy, sovereignty — is our cause. Good to see President @ZelenskyyUa today in Yerevan. 🇨🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/zluYdJTR6s — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) May 4, 2026

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude towards Canada after the latest announcement of aid from Carney. "We are thankful to Canadian friends, to all the people for such strong support," he said.

Carney initially boasted to reporters that Canada “is one of the largest per capita contributors to Ukraine” in its fight against Russia. The prime minister also stated that "all of Canada" is behind Ukraine.

The announcement comes as Carney represents Canada at the European Political Community summit, a conference focused on collaboration between nations on security, infrastructure, and politics. Canada is the first non-European country to participate in the summit, which was created after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Critics of Canada's continued financial and military support for Ukraine point to the country's struggles with corruption as reasoning to halt aid. Several officials with close ties to Zelenskyy — including his former chief of staff Andriy Yermak — have been embroiled in corruption scandals within the last year.

This latest contribution, drawn from a prior $2.4 billion commitment made earlier in the year, brings Canada’s cumulative support for Ukraine to $25.8 billion since Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion.