Carney hires WEF buddy as top federal bureaucrat

Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed Michael Sabia, a former World Economic Forum associate, as the top civil servant, Clerk of the Privy Council. Sabia enforced the 2022 bank account freeze on Freedom Convoy protesters, later deemed unlawful by a 2024 judge.

Carney appointed Sabia, citing his extensive public and private sector experience, to help achieve the government's goals of creating the strongest G7 economy and reducing living costs. Sabia will start the $371,000-a year position July 7, according to the Epoch Times.

The Clerk of the Privy Council serves as the head of the federal public service and is also secretary to the cabinet, an advisory role to the prime minister and elected officials.

"Prime Minister Carney asked me to take on this role at a time when the country is facing some unprecedented challenges," said Sabia in a statement. "In that context, I am joining the federal government to tackle these challenge[s] head on."

Sabia, the former head of Bell Canada and CN Railway, and more recently of CDPQ, is returning to the Privy Council as a senior bureaucrat. He previously served there as Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet.

The former Hydro-Québec CEO also served as deputy finance minister from December 2020 and chaired the Canada Infrastructure Bank in April 2020 before joining the finance department.

"Canada's exemplary public service with Mr. Sabia at the helm will advance nation-building projects," said Prime Minister Carney in a June 11 statement.

As CEO of Hydro-Québec, Sabia led the public utility corporation, raking in $2.6 billion in net revenues in 2024, while contributing to $4 billion in taxes.

Under Sabia, CDPQ invested $2.95 billion in 2018 to primarily fund Montreal's light-rail project, a major Infrastructure Bank initiative. However, his tenure among Canada's elite managers included some controversies.

In 2022, Sabia's finance department directed the RCMP to create a blacklist of protest supporters under anti-terrorism legislation, according to Blacklock’s, resulting in $7.8 million being frozen across hundreds of accounts, including cryptocurrency wallets.

Carney hired his WEF associate as a top federal bureaucrat without mentioning the bank freeze. He warned that donating to the Convoy was funding "sedition" in prior commentary.

Protesters were not charged with sedition, and the RCMP found no evidence of violent insurrection links.

Sabia has prior ties to Prime Minister Carney through the UN's Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance and the World Economic Forum. Both men have focused on global economic "decarbonization" and financial climate initiatives.

In 2023 and 2024, Opposition MPs questioned the Infrastructure Bank's creation and the role of McKinsey, a controversial multinational firm. The bank's concept arose from an advisory council led by former McKinsey boss Dominic Barton, with Sabia also participating. McKinsey served as the council's secretariat.

To expedite the bank's work, then-Finance Minister Bill Morneau appointed Sabia as chair, who then hired McKinsey consultants. One major project is Montreal's light-rail network, primarily funded by CDPQ, where Sabia previously served before chairing the bank.

Barton faced scrutiny for a June 2020 meeting with Infrastructure Bank chair Sabia, regarding government contracts. Barton denied involvement in McKinsey securing $209 million despite the meeting.

Conservatives alleged Barton was lying and that McKinsey had infiltrated the government to influence decisions, enabled by his close ties. Then-economic adviser Mark Carney also faced scrutiny last fall for his close ties to the firm.