Conservatives hammer procurement officials over McKinsey contracts

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck

The Trudeau government has been accused of giving multi-million dollar preferential contract awards to the international consulting firm with close ties to Liberal insiders and the opioid crisis.

CPC MP Garnett Genuis hammers government procurement officials about the morality of doling out so many big-money contracts to McKinsey after it was found legally culpable for its role in the opioid crisis. pic.twitter.com/SaNWIo1DUy — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 19, 2024

Justin Trudeau's new financial advisor, Mark Carney, was under scrutiny at Thursday's Commons operations committee for his close ties to McKinsey.

CPC MP Stephanie Kusie lays out the many connections between Trudeau's unelected defacto Finance Minister Mark Carney and Liberal-favored outside contractor McKinsey. pic.twitter.com/6L1ehyZqpO — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 19, 2024

Carney now has the ear of the prime minister, while his global financial management firm Brookfield is applying to the Trudeau government for the creation of a multi-billion-dollar asset fund.

CONFLICT CARNEY: Mark Carney was just appointed an economic advisor to the governing Liberal Party, while the sitting chair of Brookfield.



Brookfield is applying to the government for the creation of a massive multi-billion dollar asset fund that would be extremely advantageous… pic.twitter.com/TA2srLIO3K — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 19, 2024

Canada’s Auditor General has slammed the federal government for blatantly ignoring proper contracting policies and failing to prove taxpayers got their money’s worth when they handed $209 million in contracts to U.S.-based consulting giant McKinsey & Company.

“We found that organizations awarding these contracts regularly disregarded federal procurement rules and guidelines,” Auditor General Karen Hogan revealed in her latest report on the current and past governments’ dealings with the firm.

“Moreover, their internal practices often failed to show that value for money was ever considered,” Hogan added, raising serious questions about the government's oversight and accountability in these dealings.

McKinsey was formerly headed by Dominic Barton who chaired Trudeau's advisory council on economic growth in 2017 while still at McKinsey. During this time, McKinsey received what are alleged to be improper or preferential contract awards.

After leaving McKinsey in 2019, Barton was appointed Canada's ambassador to China, a role he filled until 2021.