Conservatives hammer procurement officials over McKinsey contracts

'We found that organizations awarding these contracts regularly disregarded federal procurement rules and guidelines,' Auditor General Karen Hogan revealed.

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck
The Trudeau government has been accused of giving multi-million dollar preferential contract awards to the international consulting firm with close ties to Liberal insiders and the opioid crisis.

Justin Trudeau's new financial advisor, Mark Carney, was under scrutiny at Thursday's Commons operations committee for his close ties to McKinsey.

Carney now has the ear of the prime minister, while his global financial management firm Brookfield is applying to the Trudeau government for the creation of a multi-billion-dollar asset fund.

Canada’s Auditor General has slammed the federal government for blatantly ignoring proper contracting policies and failing to prove taxpayers got their money’s worth when they handed $209 million in contracts to U.S.-based consulting giant McKinsey & Company.

“We found that organizations awarding these contracts regularly disregarded federal procurement rules and guidelines,” Auditor General Karen Hogan revealed in her latest report on the current and past governments’ dealings with the firm.

“Moreover, their internal practices often failed to show that value for money was ever considered,” Hogan added, raising serious questions about the government's oversight and accountability in these dealings.

McKinsey was formerly headed by Dominic Barton who chaired Trudeau's advisory council on economic growth in 2017 while still at McKinsey. During this time, McKinsey received what are alleged to be improper or preferential contract awards.

After leaving McKinsey in 2019, Barton was appointed Canada's ambassador to China, a role he filled until 2021.

News Analysis Canada
