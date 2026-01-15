Carney is 'deeply exposed' to China through Brookfield: Sam Cooper

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Sam Cooper discussed China's growing influence on Canadian politics as Prime Minister Carney is set to discuss trade with President Xi tomorrow in Beijing.

Citing Michael Kovrig, who was previously kidnapped by the Chinese Communist Party and held in jail during the Meng Wanzhou saga, Cooper discussed why former prime minister Jean Chretien's recent visit to China should set off alarm bells.

"[Kovrig] has been very vocal in the past week, airing out his well-founded and hard-earned knowledge of what Carney could be up to in China," he said. "And Mr. Kovrig laid it out, he said Jean Chretien was there a week before Carney in Beijing. Jean Chretien has deep business ties and has had for decades with Beijing," Cooper continued.

"He's there, according to Mr. Kovrig, the expert, apparently to pave the way for what may be possible in business dealings," he said.

"It's no secret now to Canadians that China is up to no good in our country. But I think the real story here is not only is Mark Carney through Brookfield deeply exposed in his own business dealings to China ... we've talked about how Mr. Carney scored a $250 [million] emergency loan on a Brookfield real estate investment in China in 2024. That's shortly before he replaced Justin Trudeau," Cooper added.

The founder of The Bureau went on to discuss the potential implications of Chretien's and Carney's visits to China.

"Powerful business industrialists connected to Jean Chretien in Montreal have essentially been writing Canada's China policy for decades, and Mr. Kovrig, I, and other experts think they're the ones that will be driving the agenda for Mark Carney in his visit to Beijing. And that worries me and a lot of experts on China," he said.

Footage shared to social media shows Carney arriving in Beijing on Wednesday morning prior to his formal visit with President Xi on Friday. Carney shared that he met with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, Zhao Leji, on Thursday.