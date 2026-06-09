BREAKING: Carney Liberals extend gun-confiscation amnesty as Supreme Court challenge proceeds

The Carney Liberal government has once again extended its firearm amnesty, acknowledging that the legal battle over its controversial 2020 gun ban is still unresolved.

In a statement released Tuesday, the government announced that the amnesty protecting affected gun owners from criminal prosecution will remain in place until 90 days after the Supreme Court of Canada rules on a challenge brought by the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR).

The extension comes after the Supreme Court agreed in March to hear the CCFR's appeal challenging the legality of the May 2020 order-in-council that prohibited thousands of previously legal firearms owned by licensed Canadians.

Despite the ongoing court challenge, the Carney Liberals say their so-called Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program remains on track and is expected to be completed by October 2026.

That means the government intends to continue collecting and destroying firearms before the Supreme Court has ruled on whether the underlying ban was lawful.

If the court ultimately sides with the CCFR, some firearm owners may have already surrendered property that cannot be returned.

The gun ban has been plagued by delays, legal challenges and rising costs since it was imposed by cabinet decree rather than legislation passed through Parliament in 2020.

Now, six years later, the Carney Liberals are still extending amnesties while pushing ahead with a confiscation program whose legal foundation remains under review by the country's highest court, with no evidence of the ban's impact on public safety.

For licensed firearm owners, the message is clear: surrender your property now, and hope the Supreme Court doesn't later decide the government was wrong.