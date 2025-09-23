At the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Mark Carney proposed putting ‘boots on the ground’ in Gaza to disarm and eliminate Hamas, a terror group and the territory’s governing body.

“The disarmament and elimination of Hamas as a force, certainly as a political force, military force first and political force, is one of the conditions for a sustained cessation of hostilities and peace,” Carney told UN member states Tuesday.

He mentioned "many proposals" from Arab and European states are being considered for multinational forces in Palestine to enforce peace, which Canada would join. He also suggested Canadian soldiers could be involved in the process of disarming and eliminating Hamas.

The Prime Minister controversially recognized Palestine as a country on Sunday, just before Rosh Hashanah, without public consultation, a parliamentary vote, or a clear mandate.

Carney proposes putting Canadian troops in Gaza to demilitarize Hamas.



"There are many proposals," the PM says, "for multinational forces to be deployed in Palestine to enforce a peace and drive that process forward." pic.twitter.com/PeiZ0PphWq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 23, 2025

In July, Prime Minister Carney pledged to recognize Palestine contingent on Hamas’ demilitarization, its removal from power, democratic reforms, and the release of hostages — a commitment clearly abandoned, as Palestine has seen no elections, Hamas remains active, and hostages are still held.

Former Conservative MP Rick Perkins called the plan "performative" due to a lack of clarity on borders, refugee resettlement, and enforcement.

Mark Carney agrees with a heckler at his rally who shouted there is a "genocide" taking place in Gaza, responding to the claim by saying, "which is why we have an arms embargo." pic.twitter.com/T6zkomGFYu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 9, 2025

The recognition is widely considered a political move for domestic consumption in Canada, aimed at addressing a potential Liberal caucus split after 22 MPs signed a 2023 letter urging a ceasefire following the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

Carney’s Palestine announcement breaks his promise not to reward terrorists



Without a vote or mandate, and without consultation, Carney recognized Palestine on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.



Mark Carney, the prime minister, just announced that Canada recognizes the State of… pic.twitter.com/sO35TtC5Ft — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 21, 2025

In December 2023, a UN General Assembly ceasefire vote occurred after Muslim donors withdrew support from the Liberal Party. Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau urged a ceasefire, hostage release, and a two-state solution in a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Liberal government later threatened to arrest Netanyahu following an International Criminal Court warrant.