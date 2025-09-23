Carney proposes putting Canadian troops in Gaza to demilitarize Hamas

Prime Minister Carney announced that Canada is considering participation in multiple proposals for multinational peacekeeping forces in Palestine.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   September 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: CPAC

At the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Mark Carney proposed putting ‘boots on the ground’ in Gaza to disarm and eliminate Hamas, a terror group and the territory’s governing body.

“The disarmament and elimination of Hamas as a force, certainly as a political force, military force first and political force, is one of the conditions for a sustained cessation of hostilities and peace,” Carney told UN member states Tuesday.

He mentioned "many proposals" from Arab and European states are being considered for multinational forces in Palestine to enforce peace, which Canada would join. He also suggested Canadian soldiers could be involved in the process of disarming and eliminating Hamas. 

The Prime Minister controversially recognized Palestine as a country on Sunday, just before Rosh Hashanah, without public consultation, a parliamentary vote, or a clear mandate.

In July, Prime Minister Carney pledged to recognize Palestine contingent on Hamas’ demilitarization, its removal from power, democratic reforms, and the release of hostages a commitment clearly abandoned, as Palestine has seen no elections, Hamas remains active, and hostages are still held.

Former Conservative MP Rick Perkins called the plan "performative" due to a lack of clarity on borders, refugee resettlement, and enforcement.

The recognition is widely considered a political move for domestic consumption in Canada, aimed at addressing a potential Liberal caucus split after 22 MPs signed a 2023 letter urging a ceasefire following the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

In December 2023, a UN General Assembly ceasefire vote occurred after Muslim donors withdrew support from the Liberal Party. Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau urged a ceasefire, hostage release, and a two-state solution in a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Liberal government later threatened to arrest Netanyahu following an International Criminal Court warrant. 

