BREAKING: Carney Rewards Hamas with Recognition of Palestinian Statehood
Without a vote or mandate, and without consultation, Carney recognized Palestine on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.
Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney just announced that Canada recognizes the State of Palestine.
Except that’s not true. Canada hasn’t recognized a Palestinian state. There has been no vote in Parliament on the matter. Canadians don’t support it.
Parliament did vote on Palestine, last year. Canadian MPs in fact decided not to unilaterally call for a state of Palestine, but rather to call for that to be negotiated, and to have basic pre-conditions like releasing the Jewish hostages, disarming the terrorists, and for Hamas to have no role whatsoever in the future of the country. That vote passed 204 to 117.
But without consultation, without a vote, without a mandate, on a Sunday so he can avoid question period, Carney simply put out a press release — on the eve of the Jewish high holiday of Rosh Hashana. He’s classy that way.
Today, Canada recognises the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/zhumVJRBfe— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) September 21, 2025
Carney lied.
Back in July, he had said he would only support a Palestinian state if Palestine become a democracy, and agreed to have an election next year. Obviously it hasn’t done that — it’s a dictatorship.
Carney also had said Palestine had to demilitarize. It obviously hasn’t. Carney had said Hamas must be banned from any role in the future of Palestine. And he also said the hostages had to be released. That’s what he said two months ago — that those were necessary preconditions. None of them have been met. But Carney gave Hamas everything they wanted — for nothing in return.
The Palestinian dictator has already retweeted Carney’s announcement — I think that’s the fourth time terrorists have publicly thanked Canada for being on their side. That’s so gross.
NEW: Palestinian terrorists Hamas offers its thanks to Canada, the UK and Australia for their recognition of the State of Palestine, calling it an “important step” and comes as a result of “struggle,” “steadfastness” and “sacrifice”— Bryan Passifiume (@BryanPassifiume) September 21, 2025
In other words, terror attacks like Oct. 7 pic.twitter.com/AdLA0csX1V
Selling out Canadian values.
Carney's sold out Israel. But he’s sold out Canada too, and Canadian values. Imagine what our veterans who served in Afghanistan think about this — Hamas is just as atrocious as ISIS or the Taliban.
Carney was away from Canada for a long time, but we actually sent thousands of Canadian troops to fight against Islamic terrorists in Afghanistan — and more than 160 Canadians were killed doing so.
It's a disgrace. Carney has rewarded terrorism and violence.
But it does not represent Canada. It represents the hard left. It represents antisemitic immigrants. And it represents a Liberal Party that will do anything to win. But it doesn’t represent Canada. Canadians are fair-minded — and I think a lot actually would support a Palestine, if it truly did disarm, democratize and stop terrorism. I think I would, if that actually happened — I’ve been the United Arab Emirates, and peace really is possible. But not by giving recognition to terrorists.
Does it matter?
None of Carney’s schemes will actually make a difference. Israel will defend itself without Carney’s permission. Hamas will never give up trying to kill Jews, despite Carney’s self-delusion. Canada just doesn’t have any diplomatic or military power anymore. No-one listens to us — other than the Palestinians who use us for propaganda purposes.
This announcement is purely for domestic political consumption. Carney is going for the huge antisemitic vote, which grows every year through mass immigration from terrorist countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Somalia. Carney has done nothing useful for anyone, including for the Palestinian people. He’s just debased our own country.
A grown-up might ask, what is the capital city of this new country? Is it Jerusalem? Don’t you think Carney needs to say? What are its borders? Hamas has a saying — from the river to the sea. If you look at the map, you understand what that means — completely wiping out Israel. Is that Carney’s view? Who is its government? Hamas or the PLO? Or someone else? What is its constitution — the Hamas Charter that calls for the killing of Jews worldwide? Who exactly is a Palestinian?
In a way, none of it matters, because Canada isn’t involved — neither in the UK or France or Australia, or other countries that are virtue-signalling this way. The future of the Middle East will be decided by Israel, the United States, and Sunni Arab countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE and Egypt. They have skin in the game — and unlike Mark Carney, they don’t allow pro-Hamas protests in their streets. They’ve seen where that leads.
This won’t change a thing in Gaza, other than make it easier for Hamas to hold on a bit longer, which will cost more lives. But it will change things in Canada — it’s like a starter pistol for another antisemitic crime wave targeting Jews and Israelis. We’ve seen that for two years, but it’s going to hit new levels now. I notice that handful of Jewish MPs in the Liberal government are all hiding today. What can they say? They’re like the Judenrat in the Jewish ghettos of Europe in the 1940s — their job is to manage the Jews on behalf of the government.
Canada Stands With Israel
If you oppose Hamas, despise terrorism, and support Israel’s right to live in peace, please sign our petition below or by visiting the campaign at CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.
Don Hrehirchek commented 2025-09-21 18:09:04 -0400 FlagSad , sad day for Canada in My opinion. Communisms rules are now in play !
Lee Helperin commented 2025-09-21 17:25:29 -0400 FlagIt has now become crystal clear what country this WEF Manchurian Candidate prime minister meant when he campaigned on “elbows up.”