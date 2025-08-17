The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) leadership, particularly CEO Cameron Bailey, has come under scrutiny for its perceived antisemitism. This sentiment intensified after TIFF initially canceled the screening of a documentary about the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel, which resulted in nearly 1,200 deaths.

TIFF cited "copyright concerns" as the reason for the cancellation, with Bailey stating that filmmaker Barry Avrich failed to secure legal clearance for video footage of the massacre. This footage, disturbingly, was often recorded by Hamas terrorists themselves using helmet-mounted GoPro cameras.

The idea of needing clearance from Hamas for their own footage of atrocities was widely met with disbelief.

Many speculated that the true reason for the cancellation was the fear of protests and disruptions by anti-Israel groups at TIFF events. This concern is set against a backdrop of perceived inaction by Toronto Police regarding lawbreakers who support such groups, often under the guise of "diversity."

Critics have called this a gross dereliction of duty by political figures, including Mayor Olivia Chow, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The TIFF decision garnered significant international media attention and outrage, leading to demonstrations like the one organized by Israel Now outside the Bell TIFF Lightbox cinema.

However, TIFF later reversed its decision, announcing that the documentary, The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, was back on the schedule. This sudden change raised questions about the previously cited copyright concerns.

In a joint statement, Bailey and Avrich claimed to have resolved "important safety, legal and programming concerns." Bailey further apologized, stating that TIFF's initial communication about its requirements "did not clearly articulate the concerns and roadblocks that arose."

Critics dismissed this as a mere "communication" issue, suggesting instead that the TIFF board may have an antisemitic bias. The reversal is largely attributed to enraged donors threatening to withdraw their contributions, illustrating that "money talks." Some argue that Cameron Bailey, perceived as a "fraud," should also resign.

While this controversial story currently has a surprising positive outcome, it is anticipated that anti-Israel groups will protest the documentary's screening next month, potentially attempting to shut down the event. The lingering question remains whether the Toronto Police Service will finally enforce the law against these individuals.