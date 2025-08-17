TIFF pulled doc. (then backtracked) about a grandfather saving his kin from Hamas

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) initially pulled a documentary about a grandfather saving his grandkids from the Hamas massacre, citing a ridiculous copyright issue. This mirrors a similar incident last year with "Russians at War," where they also reversed course after public pressure.

Critics, including lawyers, confirm the copyright excuse is bogus under fair use, especially since Hamas filmed their own atrocities. TIFF leadership, particularly CEO Cameron Bailey, has come under scrutiny for its perceived antisemitism.

TIFF later reversed its decision, announcing that the documentary, The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, was back on the schedule.

The upcoming screening will be a test for Toronto Police, who have previously shown leniency towards pro-Hamas demonstrators, raising concerns about potential double standards and safety issues for attendees.

Many speculated that the true reason for the cancellation was the fear of protests and disruptions by anti-Israel groups at TIFF events.

While this controversial story currently has a surprising positive outcome, it is anticipated that anti-Israel groups will protest the documentary's screening next month, potentially attempting to shut down the event.