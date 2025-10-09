Fakih fumes, Carney backpedals: Trump’s Israel–Hamas deal confuses the Liberal narrative

Even Mark Carney — who sabotaged earlier talks by recognizing a Palestinian state before hostages were released — had to admit Donald Trump pulled off the impossible.

As Trump stunned the world by brokering a historic peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, freeing hostages and opening a path toward real stability, Canada’s Liberal elites scrambled to decide which emotion to fake first — outrage or disbelief.

Mohamad Fakih, the Liberal mega-donor, Order of Canada recipient, and Paramount Fine Foods founder with a long history of anti-Israel commentary, erupted in predictable fashion.

In a lengthy social-media statement, Fakih accused Israel of “genocide,” demanded “justice and independence” for Palestinians, and claimed “neither Trump nor Netanyahu can be trusted.”

No word about the brutality of Hamas. Just the usual sanctimony from a man who once wrote that supporters of Israel “do not have basic human values.”

While Fakih was virtue-signalling from the sidelines, Mark Carney, the Liberal Party’s self-styled global statesman, was forced to swallow his pride. Despite previously undermining peace efforts by recognizing a Palestinian state while Israeli hostages were still in captivity, even Carney had to congratulate Trump.

“Congratulations to President Trump for his essential leadership,” Carney posted, adding that peace “finally feels attainable.”

That single sentence, praise from a man who built his brand sneering at Americans, said it all: even the Liberal establishment can’t spin away the fact that Trump delivered where the global elites failed.

But not everyone was buying Carney’s sudden humility. Former Canadian ambassador to Israel Vivian Bercovici fired back:

“You disgrace. You were presumptuous and arrogant enough to strut on the world stage and pretend you had solved it all in a one-hour phone call with Abbas and a three-paragraph press release.”