Diplomats give Netanyahu the cold shoulder at UN General Assembly

  September 28, 2025   |   News Analysis

Amid rising global antisemitic attacks, UN diplomats walked out during the Israeli Prime Minister's speech, accusing Israel of genocide.

While the Trump administration fought antisemitism, many other governments, including France, Britain, Australia, and Canada, recognized a Palestinian state after the October 7th Hamas attacks, which were widely supported by Palestinians. 

Ezra argues this recognition sends a message that "murdering Jews pays off" and encourages terrorism. He then refutes the genocide claims, stating Israel fights a terrorist group and Gaza's population has grown.

This contrasts China's un-condemned genocide of Uyghur Muslims due to China's influence.

Ezra concludes that recognizing Palestine is "not just anti-Israel. It's anti-Jewish," citing attacks on visibly Jewish people and institutions in Canada. They accuse the Canadian government of enabling this hatred to gain votes from "millions of antisemites" they have "imported."

