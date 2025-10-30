Carney's foreign minister won't condemn Sudan atrocities as genocide

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan remains dire, with Canada pledging $64 million in humanitarian assistance, $24.8 million for peace and stabilization, and $14.5 million for development assistance earlier this year. This aid comes amidst reports of a horrific massacre in El Fasher, where satellite images show the ground stained red with the blood of over 2,000 massacred civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group rooted in the Janjaweed, are accused of committing atrocities and ethnic cleansing against black African groups in a two-and-a-half-year civil war. This includes a recent massacre and the 2023 El Genena massacre.

Disturbing images of the violence, including the hanging of children, are circulating online.

Despite the gravity of these crimes, the response from some, particularly Canadian officials like Foreign Minister Anita Anand, has been criticized. While acknowledging a "mass killing" and mentioning Sudan, critics note a reluctance to name the perpetrators.

The focus, instead, appears to be on highlighting Canadian financial contributions to Sudan, with skepticism expressed about how much of this aid actually reaches those in need, rather than being diverted by corrupt officials.

The sole "call to action" from these officials has been a generic appeal to "uphold international law," "protect civilians," and "allow the unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid immediately." This is seen as a weak and inadequate response, akin to asking a murderer to protect their victim.

The global focus on Israel disproportionately overshadows other conflicts. Questions arise why Sudan faces no sanctions, trade embargoes, or calls for generals' arrests, unlike those targeting Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite Sudan's significantly higher death toll (150,000 in the last year or two, and far more over a generation), there's an absence of international condemnation, press releases, UN votes, summits, street marches, or even university encampments and Sudanese flags.

Habib Rettigur argues that the global focus on condemning Israel, while ignoring other world crimes, stems from a deeper antisemitism. He suggests this animosity views Jews as a "cosmic enemy," leading progressive discourse to unfairly label Israel as the embodiment of evils like imperialism and apartheid, overlooking greater offenses by other nations.