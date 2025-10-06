Human rights juggernaut takes on 'woke' Law Society of Ontario

Folks, we're nearing the second anniversary of the October 7th, 2023, massacre in Israel. Over the past two years, antisemitism has disturbingly risen, appearing in places like the Law Society of Ontario, the Toronto Public Library, and an immigration consultant's office.

My guest, Bryant Greenbaum, a self-described Zionist human rights lawyer in Toronto, is blowing the whistle on these institutions. He’s taking the Law Society of Ontario to the Human Rights Tribunal because they accredited a speaker who praised the October 7th paraglider attacks with antisemitic language.

The speaker, Harsha Walia, was invited by the Law Union of Ontario — a civil society group that, despite doing good work on issues like homelessness, has embraced anti-Israel rhetoric. This invitation, extended despite knowing it would be offensive to Jewish legal professionals, effectively excluded the Jewish bar from an accredited professional development event.

I’m baffled. Why would the Law Society or Law Union invite someone who glorifies the greatest post-Holocaust slaughter of Jews? Would they invite a neo-Nazi to defend Hitler?

The Law Society, through its Human Rights Tribunal arguments, appears to stand by its decision, suggesting any group can invite anyone they want, even KKK members, for accredited professional development. I find this outrageous.

Greenbaum states that from a lawyer’s perspective, seeking accreditation implies endorsement. The Law Society endorsing a speaker offensive to many Jewish lawyers sends a troubling message.

While Rebel News champions free speech, there’s a line: advocating harm or violence against an identifiable group. Praising terrorists for massacring innocent Israelis crosses that line.

Greenbaum, a human rights lawyer who taught international human rights law at Osgoode Hall, worked on South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and addressed indigenous and child welfare issues, has lost faith in the Law Society, stating, "Paying my dues now stings."

Many lawyers share concerns about the Law Society of Ontario's increasing "wokeness."

Regarding Greenbaum’s Human Rights Tribunal case, he is awaiting an interim order. Shockingly, the Tribunal refused to redact his home address from the order, despite the organizer of Walia’s speech later becoming a designated terrorist organization.

Greenbaum told Rebel News he pleaded for personal safety, citing nearby synagogues and his young family. The Law Society took no position, but the Law Union dismissed the lawyer’s concerns, calling him a "fake." He then appealed this confidentiality ruling.

The Law Union and Law Society will likely file motions to dismiss Greenbaum’s case, claiming "no reasonable prospect of success." He’s fighting a David-and-Goliath battle against a 400-lawyer organization and the Law Society. I say, give him a break.