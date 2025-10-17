WATCH: Carney threatens to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he enters Canada, upholding his predecessor's threat.

“Justin Trudeau said that Canada would honour the International Criminal Court arrest warrants, i.e. Benjamin Netanyahu would be arrested if he came to Canada,” said Mishal Husain on The Mishal Husain Show.

“Does that stand under your leadership?” she asked Carney. He replied: “Yes.”

“You'd be prepared to do that?” she asked a second time. “Yes,” said Carney.

Mark Carney says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu would be arrested if he entered Canada, with Carney noting he would honour the International Criminal Court warrant.

Last November, then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened to arrest Netanyahu, earning significant pushback from Conservatives.

“What is your response, Mr. Poilievre?” asked a reporter. “I think it's just another example [of] how ‘radical’ and ‘wildly woke’ our Prime Minister has become,” replied the Tory leader.

On November 21, 2024, Trudeau stated that Canada, an ICC founding member, would adhere to all international court rulings.

The ICC issued warrants last fall for the arrest of Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and several Hamas leaders (since killed).

Poilievre says Trudeau's support for enforcing an ICC arrest warrant on Canadian soil of Israeli PM Netanyahu is shows he's "radical" and "woke."



"He wants to lock up the leaders of democratically elected countries, it's no wonder (he's) seen as a joke on the world stage."

Netanyahu denounced the ICC as a "disgrace," viewing war crime allegations as an attack on non-member Israel.

“He [Trudeau] hasn't ever said he would arrest the Ayatollah of Iran,” said Poilievre, “whose government wants to fire nuclear missiles at both Israel and the United States – that has carried out genocide against people in Syria.”

Tensions rose between Trudeau and the Israeli head of state after Trudeau accused Israel of killing civilians at Al Shifa hospital.

Trudeau, who had a "long and detailed" conversation with Netanyahu on December 12, 2023, has consistently advocated for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages. He also expressed support for "an enduring two-state solution," which preceded a Liberal motion to endorse Palestinian statehood.

President Trump reminds people that Hamas was elected by the Palestinian people, and Israel previously withdrew from Gaza assuming they would have peace.



"The plan that we put forward today is focused on ending the war immediately, getting all of our hostages back...and creating

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump put forth a permanent ceasefire in which Hamas exchanged Israeli hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including dozens serving life sentences.

The peace plan offers a path to Palestinian self-determination and statehood after the Palestinian Authority reforms. It also aims to deradicalize Gaza, making it terror-free, and provide immediate aid upon agreement.

On October 3, Israel agreed to Trump's plan after Hamas accepted. A week later, Israel completed its Gaza withdrawal, initiating a ceasefire and a 72-hour countdown for Hamas to release all hostages. Israel withdrew to an agreed line, receiving 20 hostages. Israel now controls 53% of the Gaza Strip.

Carney emphasized Monday that "The release of hostages must be a turning point toward lasting peace," urging continued ceasefire implementation, Israeli withdrawal, and sustained humanitarian aid.

Canada recognized Palestine as a sovereign state last month, despite Carney's July pledge to do so only if Hamas demilitarized, released hostages, and allowed democratic reforms — conditions that were not met.