Poilievre DESTROYS 'radically woke' Trudeau over threat to arrest Israeli PM
'We need a leader who stands by our liberal democratic friends around the world – against terrorists and tyrants – that's the kind of leader I will be,' Poilievre told a reporter.
On Thursday, the Trudeau government threatened to arrest Israel's prime minister, earning significant pushback from Conservatives.
“What is your response, Mr. Poilievre?” asked a reporter on Friday. “I think it's just another example [of] how ‘radical’ and ‘wildly woke’ our Prime Minister has become,” replied the Tory leader.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that Canada, a founding member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), would abide by all rulings of the international court.
Poilievre says Trudeau's support for enforcing an ICC arrest warrant on Canadian soil of Israeli PM Netanyahu is shows he's "radical" and "woke."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 22, 2024
"He wants to lock up the leaders of democratically elected countries, it's no wonder (he's) seen as a joke on the world stage."… pic.twitter.com/7WA9LKAzz7
The ICC issued warrants this fall for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as several Hamas leaders, who have since been killed in combat.
Netanyahu called the ICC a “disgrace” in response and claimed their war crime allegations were an attack on Israel, who is not a member of the court.
“He [Trudeau] hasn't ever said he would arrest the Ayatollah of Iran,” continues Poilievre, “whose government wants to fire nuclear missiles at both Israel and the United States – that has carried out genocide against people in Syria.”
PM Trudeau says Canada will comply with an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu if he enters the country.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 21, 2024
"We will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts," he says.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/aumtQFJmIc
Tensions remain high between Trudeau and the Israeli head of state, ever since the former accused Israel of killing civilians at Al Shifa hospital.
Trudeau has long championed a ceasefire and the release of all hostages, including in a “long and detailed” December 12 conversation with Netanyahu. At the time, he outlined support for “an enduring two-state solution,” preceding a Liberal motion to support Palestinian statehood.
Meanwhile, dozens of Israeli nationals remain captive to Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, irking Poilievre.
“He [Trudeau] cozies up with dictators and dictator terrorists around the world,” the MP said on Friday. “Yet, he wants to lock up the leaders of democratically elected countries.”
Trudeau delivers a word salad as he attempts to explain why Canada plans to begin funding UNRWA again.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2024
The Liberals previously paused funds when it was revealed UNRWA workers were involved in Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/Z7AQ9T8U2I
Poilievre promised to “cut back” funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), an agency created under the guise of supporting the health and education of displaced Palestinians.
The Trudeau government temporarily ceased funding in January, after 12 UNRWA staff had their employment terminated for suspected involvement in the murder of some 1,200 Israeli nationals. The government re-recommitted millions more in funding months later.
“We warned what would happen if you gave money to UNRWA,” Poilievre said at the time. “We [need to] cut funding.”
The controversial UN agency, with alleged ties to anti-Jewish terror, has received $285.9 million from Canadian taxpayers since 2016, according to recent figures.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reiterates the Trudeau Liberals' support for the International Criminal Court to arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 21, 2024
"Canada will abide by its obligation under the ICC treaty," Joly says. https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/Vyxvr6QySe
Mélanie Joly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, earlier praised UNRWA as “the only organization able to concretely” help Palestinians.
When asked Thursday, she endorsed Trudeau in his calls to arrest Netanyahu.
“It's no wonder that Justin Trudeau is seen as a joke on the world stage,” echoed Poilievre. “We need a leader who stands by our liberal democratic friends around the world – against terrorists and tyrants – that's the kind of leader I will be.”
Alex Dhaliwal
Calgary Based Journalist
Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.