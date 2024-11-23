Poilievre DESTROYS 'radically woke' Trudeau over threat to arrest Israeli PM

On Thursday, the Trudeau government threatened to arrest Israel's prime minister, earning significant pushback from Conservatives.

“What is your response, Mr. Poilievre?” asked a reporter on Friday. “I think it's just another example [of] how ‘radical’ and ‘wildly woke’ our Prime Minister has become,” replied the Tory leader.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that Canada, a founding member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), would abide by all rulings of the international court.

The ICC issued warrants this fall for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as several Hamas leaders, who have since been killed in combat.

Netanyahu called the ICC a “disgrace” in response and claimed their war crime allegations were an attack on Israel, who is not a member of the court.

“He [Trudeau] hasn't ever said he would arrest the Ayatollah of Iran,” continues Poilievre, “whose government wants to fire nuclear missiles at both Israel and the United States – that has carried out genocide against people in Syria.”

Tensions remain high between Trudeau and the Israeli head of state, ever since the former accused Israel of killing civilians at Al Shifa hospital.

Trudeau has long championed a ceasefire and the release of all hostages, including in a “long and detailed” December 12 conversation with Netanyahu. At the time, he outlined support for “an enduring two-state solution,” preceding a Liberal motion to support Palestinian statehood.

Meanwhile, dozens of Israeli nationals remain captive to Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, irking Poilievre.

“He [Trudeau] cozies up with dictators and dictator terrorists around the world,” the MP said on Friday. “Yet, he wants to lock up the leaders of democratically elected countries.”

Poilievre promised to “cut back” funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), an agency created under the guise of supporting the health and education of displaced Palestinians.

The Trudeau government temporarily ceased funding in January, after 12 UNRWA staff had their employment terminated for suspected involvement in the murder of some 1,200 Israeli nationals. The government re-recommitted millions more in funding months later.

“We warned what would happen if you gave money to UNRWA,” Poilievre said at the time. “We [need to] cut funding.”

The controversial UN agency, with alleged ties to anti-Jewish terror, has received $285.9 million from Canadian taxpayers since 2016, according to recent figures.

Mélanie Joly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, earlier praised UNRWA as “the only organization able to concretely” help Palestinians.

When asked Thursday, she endorsed Trudeau in his calls to arrest Netanyahu.

“It's no wonder that Justin Trudeau is seen as a joke on the world stage,” echoed Poilievre. “We need a leader who stands by our liberal democratic friends around the world – against terrorists and tyrants – that's the kind of leader I will be.”

