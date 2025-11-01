Carney's latest ad campaign full of 'contradiction,' says Rod Giltaca

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s latest ad campaign claims his government is poised to cut spending, build infrastructure, and increase exports to trade partners outside of the U.S.

“It’s our country, it’s your future, and we are going to give it back to you,” said Carney. “As Prime Minister, my number one focus is to put Canadians back in control by building here at home and building new partnerships abroad.”

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey reacted to Carney’s latest talking points, alongside Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights (CCFR) CEO Rod Giltaca and Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) federal director Franco Terrazzano.

David Menzies pointed out that, for all Carney’s talk of Canada being too reliant on the United States, he himself is even more closely aligned with U.S. interests in his personal portfolio.

“It was on… October 31, 2024, when he was still chair of Brookfield, that he greenlit the move from Toronto to New York City,” said David. “Mark Carney’s assets, the lion’s share, are U.S. assets… He’s saying one thing, but he’s doing the precise opposite.”

Rod Giltaca highlighted yet another contradiction in the video, saying, “Here’s a guy who is absolutely obsessed with all things green and sustainable, and now… he would rather ship goods across 6,000 miles of ocean than drive them 15 minutes via truck across the border.”