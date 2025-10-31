🔴Canada's economy shrinks, Carney's China 'turning point', CAF sorry for racism | Rebel Roundtable
Every Friday, Rebel News hosts a roundtable discussion at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with hosts David Menzies and Drea Humphrey, plus weekly guests.
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined LIVE by Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights CEO Rod Giltaca and Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano for a special Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guests this week: Rod Giltaca (CEO of Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights) | Franco Terrazzano (Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation)
Today, we're looking at a report revealing Canada's economy shrunk by 0.3% in August, offsetting any growth that might have occurred in the current fiscal quarter — and a fourth contraction in five months. With more manufacturing headed to the U.S., is Canada's economy in trouble?
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney has declared Canada's relationship with China is at a “turning point” following a brief meeting with President Xi Jinping, describing it as an “opportunity” for Canadian families, businesses and workers.
And finally, the top general in the Canadian Armed Forces spoke to the media, where she cried as she apologized for the country's past “systemic racism.”
