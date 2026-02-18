Carney spearheading 'anti-Trump' trade alliance with EU, Indo-Pacific nations

The prime minister has offered to "broker a bridge" between the EU and members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to reporting showing Mark Carney is attempting to lead a massive new 'anti-Trump' economic alliance with the EU and Indo-Pacific countries. 

Carney confirmed on Tuesday that Canada is leading discussions on a new trade pact between the EU and nations in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The CPTPP economic agreement includes Canada, the UK, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other Pacific countries.

“It's the opportunity to have a rules-based trading bloc of one and a half billion people with complementary economies, and also provides a basis potentially for further expansion out of that,” he said, while speaking to reporters in Montreal.

According to Politico, with Canada spearheading these discussions, the EU and CPTPP are planning to launch negotiations this year on an agreement to integrate supply chains among key members with Europe.

This initiative follows Carney's calls at the World Economic Forum in Davos for middle powers to resist trade war coercion, particularly in response to U.S. tariff threats under President Trump.

Lise condemned Carney's new trade initiative as Canada continues to face significant economic tension with the U.S., its largest trading partner. "Doesn't this sound great? This New World Order. He was foreshadowing in Davos, now we see how that went," she said.

"Well I can't wait for America to see this, and respond, exactly like you know America is going to respond," Lise added.

Carney's proposed alliance aims to strengthen 'rules-based' trade, enhance supply chain resilience, and counter unilateral pressures, potentially expanding to include more like-minded nations in the future.

