Carney 'won't do a thing' to address Albertans' demands: Cory Morgan

Rebel News LIVE! 2025 in Red Deer featured a number of guest speakers — and was headlined by a debate on Albertan separatism — who discussed the unprecedented challenging facing Western Canada.

Suffocating federal regulations, attacks on natural resources, infringements on speech, erosions of provincial autonomy were among the issues discussed at this year's event.

One featured speaker at Rebel News LIVE! was Western Standard columnist and author of The Sovereigntist's Handbook, Cory Morgan.

At the event, Morgan discussed his time at Calgary's Global Energy Show, where the Western Standard had a booth set up.

“It's a huge show,” he told the crowd, detailing the numerous companies, politicians, even national representations at the trade show. Lacking from the energy show, however, was a single representative from Prime Minister Mark Carney's federal Liberal government.

“They couldn't send one person,” he said.

When it comes to addressing Alberta's demands from Ottawa, Morgan said Carney shouldn't be trusted.

“You know why? Because he's not going to do a friggin' thing, we know it,” he said.