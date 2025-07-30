Carney’s ‘Islamophobia’ Envoy Blames Canada for Failing Muslims on Gaza

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s special representative on Islamophobia says Ottawa’s handling of the Gaza conflict is eroding trust among Muslim Canadians and damaging their sense of belonging.

“This horrifying situation is deeply damaging,” said Amira Elghawaby in a Canadian Press interview. “It relates to the dehumanization of Palestinian and Muslim life.”

Elghawaby made the remarks after Carney pledged to recognize Palestine as a state—a move made under pressure despite Hamas’s role in the 2023 terror attacks that killed 1,200, including eight Canadians.

Muslim Canadians remain frustrated with Canada's limited response to Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry claims killed 60,000 people.

Before Amira Elghawaby was hired by Justin Trudeau, she worked for the anti-semitic @nccm, which is a Muslim Brotherhood front group.



She literally was on the same team as Hamas. Now she gets a paycheque from Canadian taxpayers to run defence for Hamas hate rallies. https://t.co/s0fvuX5bxS — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 31, 2023

Elghawaby, appointed in 2023 to advise on policy impacts, says her office exists because “members of our communities have been killed” due to Islamophobia. She has supported censorship laws targeting “extremist views” and claims Canadian employers avoid hiring pro-Palestinian Muslims.

Critics note she hasn’t addressed polling showing 72% of Palestinians support Hamas. Nor has she acknowledged Canada’s unusual generosity—offering financial aid, health care, and residency to Gazan refugees who don't qualify for immigration elsewhere.

Despite this, Elghawaby says Canada must do more, pointing to anti-Muslim sentiment in public opinion surveys. A 2024 Leger poll showed 77% of Canadians view Islam negatively.

Elghawaby earns $191,000 annually and will serve until 2027.