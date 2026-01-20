CAUGHT HIM! Rebel News pummels Trudeau with questions at World Economic Forum

It was the moment we were waiting for: one of the most hated men in Canada going for a leisurely stroll because he assumed he was amongst friends. After all, Justin Trudeau was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He was amongst fellow globalists and socialists, right?

Well, he didn’t count on Rebel News and our accountability style of citizen journalism. I walked right up to Trudeau and started asking him the questions about everything from Alberta independence, to China, to his obsession with censorship. Of course, I asked him who paid for his travel to Davos.

Trudeau obviously wasn’t used to unscripted questions. He tried everything — the silent treatment; gaslighting me; and, eventually, even answering a few questions.

You know, there are hundreds of “accredited” journalists here at the World Economic Forum — the biggest names in news, from CNN to the New York Times.

But you have to understand: they’re all here as WEF members, not to hold the WEF to account. They’re on Trudeau’s team. They would never ask him a tough question. Which is exactly why we come here every year.

It’s weird to fly halfway around the world in order to put a question to Trudeau, but it’s only because the Swiss police refuse to block journalists he doesn’t like. Unlike in Canada, he had no-one running interference for him!

