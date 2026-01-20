CAUGHT HIM! Rebel News pummels Trudeau with questions at World Economic Forum
After years of avoiding accountability in Canada, Justin Trudeau finally couldn't dodge Rebel News' questions on the streets of Davos at the World Economic Forum.
It was the moment we were waiting for: one of the most hated men in Canada going for a leisurely stroll because he assumed he was amongst friends. After all, Justin Trudeau was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He was amongst fellow globalists and socialists, right?
Well, he didn’t count on Rebel News and our accountability style of citizen journalism. I walked right up to Trudeau and started asking him the questions about everything from Alberta independence, to China, to his obsession with censorship. Of course, I asked him who paid for his travel to Davos.
Trudeau obviously wasn’t used to unscripted questions. He tried everything — the silent treatment; gaslighting me; and, eventually, even answering a few questions.
You know, there are hundreds of “accredited” journalists here at the World Economic Forum — the biggest names in news, from CNN to the New York Times.
But you have to understand: they’re all here as WEF members, not to hold the WEF to account. They’re on Trudeau’s team. They would never ask him a tough question. Which is exactly why we come here every year.
It’s weird to fly halfway around the world in order to put a question to Trudeau, but it’s only because the Swiss police refuse to block journalists he doesn’t like. Unlike in Canada, he had no-one running interference for him!
COMMENTS
james demers commented 2026-01-20 19:39:36 -0500 FlagWell done Rebel! It’s no media feat to pitch soft balls at power, it’s real journalism when you ask questions they don’t like and don’t want to answer. Our former narcissist in chief owes us lots of explanations about his fascist actions, as usual he dances and babbles his narrative. Feel kinda bad for Katy, she probably doesn’t realize what she’s getting into.
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-01-20 19:00:25 -0500Any video with Trudeau in is pure cringe. But I’ll make an exception for Ezra scrumming that pompous rich idiot.
Crude Sausage commented 2026-01-20 18:27:13 -0500It’s stuff like this that makes me proud to support Rebel News.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-01-20 18:15:06 -0500About a year out of office and he’s still as pompous and arrogant as ever. Unfortunately, his successor’s no improvement.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-01-20 17:38:34 -0500I thought that he and what’s-her-name split up…..