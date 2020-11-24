CBC and the fake “overwhelming” Steinbach emergency room report

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the Media Party's role in perpetuating the COVID pandemic.

In particular, we reviewed a CBC report on a Steinbach, Manitoba hospital compared to the footage taken by a local resident in the emergency room.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

I just showed you my source of info for the hospital stats — it’s the Manitoba government pages. I presume they’re not lying. They say there are only 52 people in ICU in the whole province. But the CBC says there are people literally being triaged in the parking lot? Wow. That’s terrible. I wonder why they didn’t go down there with, you know, cameras. I mean, sounds like a spectacle. Sounds like a war zone. Sounds perfect for the largest news gathering organization in Canada, with thousands of staff. Why not, you know, go to report it, rather than just quote a union. Well, here’s why. Watch this video, it goes on for a bit, of someone from Steinbach, who actually knows what’s going on, no matter what the CBC says is going on.

