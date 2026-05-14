CBC in retreat after bizarre undercover sting to humiliate conservative women

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacted to the CBC setting up an undercover sting operation in an attempt to humiliate conservatives.

After setting up fake companies and personas, employees of the CBC reportedly tried to meet up with Dr. Frances Widdowson and Lindsay Shepherd under false pretenses. Both women were seemingly targeted by the CBC because they reject the view that Sir John A. Macdonald was genocidal, instead viewing him as a nation-building hero.

The employees then tried to film the women saying incriminating things before ultimately revealing themselves. The CBC misled the women into believing they were allies, all while secretly filming and provoking them in hopes of capturing an incriminating reaction.

I found out recently that I was deceived by social activists in an elaborate scheme dating back to January. A production group with what I now know has a fake name and fake identities gave me a friendly interview about my book A Day with Sir John A, and about Sir John A… pic.twitter.com/ncLB0rABzt — Lindsay Shepherd (@NewWorldHominin) May 12, 2026

Ezra commented on the disturbing story, noting taxpayer funding appears to have been used to attack free speech activists for not kowtowing to mainstream narratives.

"The CBC set up a massive sting operation, setting up fake companies and giving their people fake names to get close to Lindsay Shepherd and Frances Widdowson by telling them flattering lies — we love you, we're supporting you, what you're doing is very brave — and then to trick them by filming ... provoking them and, doing things to get a reaction," he said.

"It's just sort of incredible. Don't you find it interesting that both women I just mentioned were fired for their views. So these are not strong people crushing weak people. These are people who themselves were crushed, fired for their views, and yet the mighty CBC thinks they're the ones to do this to," Ezra continued.

"It would be something if they went after a cabinet minister or exposed some sort of grift or graft. That's what James O'Keefe does at Project Veritas. You could say that his people are deceptive in that they claim to be strangers found on a dating app, but they don't trick people into saying things ... and the people that James O'Keefe always goes after are powerful people in powerful organizations," he added.

The CBC has since confirmed its involvement in the project, which was produced as part of a CBC Entertainment initiative that received funding from Canadian Heritage grants.

The sting operation reportedly involved approximately 25 CBC staff members and used at least two fake production companies, including one named 'Forge Media.'