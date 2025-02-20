CBC reporter on ‘leave of absence’ for fostering diversity of thought

Travis Dhanraj, a popular CBC host, is on an indefinite leave of absence for entertaining diversity of thought on his programme.

He launched Canada Tonight with Travis Dhanraj last January, welcoming debate, and “true conservative viewpoints,” claimed columnist Brian Lilley, noting the departure from typical CBC reporting that parrots views held by Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal residents.

Meanwhile, the network recently ushered in the debut of a new primetime programme in its place, with Ian Hanomansing as host.

Neither Dhanraj nor his employer are commenting on his whereabouts, reported the Toronto Sun. Though legal counsel says he has stepped away due to systemic issues at the broadcaster.

According to Dhanraj's counsel Kathryn Marshall, the CBC does not lend itself as a bastion for open, transparent debate, which her client consistently sought on Canada Tonight.

“Throughout his tenure, Mr. Dhanraj has fought to break down barriers in order to foster diversity of thought, inclusion of all political perspectives, and equity—principles he believes are essential for improving CBC’s workplace culture and content,” writes Marshall in a statement posted to social media.

“As a journalist, he is deeply committed to the belief that Canadians deserve to have faith in the public broadcaster they fund, and he does not take that responsibility lightly,” she added.

Broadcast Dialogue speculates that Dhanraj’s absence is also tied to his public challenge of executive bonuses, particularly callouts of former CBC President Catherine Tait, who refused to discuss the issue.

Watch Peter Mansbridge's eulogy for the CBC on the CBC and was 'appalled' at Catherine Tait's refusal to cancel bonuses for CBC executives

#CanadaTonight@petermansbridge @Travisdhanraj https://t.co/wQRU0cg9hp pic.twitter.com/IAtVng2SP7 — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) February 1, 2024

“No one was more shocked than I was to see myself on CBC as a panelist debating issues vigorously and openly,” writes columnist Brian Lilley. “In all my years of covering politics in this country, I think I had been on CBC television exactly once before Dhanraj launched his show.”

Lilley recalled debating various issues on Canada Tonight alongside Toronto Star columnist Martin Regg Cohn, and Gurratan Singh, a former NDP MPP and brother of Jagmeet Singh. “This was real debate,” he writes, “but ... that segment was cancelled from the show early on.”

“It likely didn’t help his own cause that Dhanraj interviewed former CBC anchor Peter Mansbridge, who expressed the view that CBC was failing to meet its mandate to Canadians.”

Deputy PM @cafreeland & Foreign Affairs Min @melaniejoly clearly did not like my Q— Why is @JustinTrudeau in Europe on the taxpayer dime while there are pressing domestic issues he could be dealing w/ at home…here’s the exchange #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/nFPNCbe1TE — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) March 9, 2022

CBC Head of Public Affairs Chuck Thompson confirmed yesterday that Dhanraj remains employed by the network, despite the legal action.

“As I’m sure you can appreciate, we don’t comment on employee matters publicly,” Thompson wrote in an email to Broadcast Dialogue. “What we can say is Travis Dhanraj remains a senior reporter for CBC News; he is currently on a leave.”

Marshall says her client “has the right to speak out on matters of workplace fairness and inclusivity” as a member of the Canadian Media Guild, who refused to comment on the matter owing to member confidentiality.

“The CMG continues to represent its members and defend their rights under Labour Law and their Collective Agreement, as always,” a spokesperson told Broadcast Dialogue.