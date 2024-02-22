CBSA has lost numerous in-progress access filings

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate E-transfer (Canada):

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is losing track of access filings, much like they lose track of illegal border crossers and individuals ordered to be deported.

"This situation will result in delays in processing these ATIP requests. The CBSA acknowledges that this will be very frustrating for those awaiting a response to their request," wrote the agency.

CBSA has lost track of 34,700 people due to be deported: auditor-general https://t.co/Omp8tSdOcY pic.twitter.com/T8GqJKty1Q — Global National (@GlobalNational) July 8, 2020

The news about the lost ability to process access filings was posted on the Canadian government's website:

While the CBSA still has access to the original ATIP requests submitted, at this time the Agency cannot access the information it gathered to respond to those requests. The inaccessible information has not been deleted and no security breach has been identified. However, this situation will result in delays in processing these ATIP requests. The CBSA acknowledges that this will be very frustrating for those awaiting a response to their request.

The CBSA still owes Rebel News responses to many requests, including ones on closing the border during COVID-19, asking the illegal border crosser survey questions, communicating with McKinsey & Company, and providing information about menstrual products in Pearson Airport bathrooms, among others.

How would we know if the CBSA lost an access filing? They rarely respond within the statutory 30-day timeframe.

For example, the CBSA took a four and then six-month delay on a filing about closing the border with the United States approximately four years ago.

Then, in 2023, the agency attempted to persuade us to abandon that request and two other outstanding requests. One dated back to 2018, which was five years overdue at the time, and the other from 2020, which was three years overdue.

The email read: "We kindly require your response within the next 30 days. In the absence of a confirmation, we will consider your request abandoned."

Spoiler alert: we did not abandon our request, and we have continued to investigate thanks to your donations at our access research website www.RebelInvestigates.com.

However, we still don't have those records. Yet...