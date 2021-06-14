CBSA has “urgent need” to biometrically track 23M Canadians

The Canada Border Services Agency has confirmed the opening of an Office of Biometrics under new regulations that will embed computer chips in new passports.

An estimated 22.9 million Canadians hold a passport.

According to Blacklock's Reporter,

Exit Information Regulations will see the Agency use computer chips embedded in new passports to monitor every citizen who travels out of Canada. In-house research identified widespread opposition to the program. “Future initiatives will include a consent-based model to ensure travelers understand how their information is collected, used, retained and disclosed,” said Louis-Carl Brissette Lesage, spokesperson for the Agency. Costs were not disclosed.

The Notice of Proposed Procurement posted to the government's procurement site describes the need for the office as “urgent”: