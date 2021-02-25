CBSA hiring security to transport “individuals and their luggage”

The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh

Canada Border Services Agency is hiring external security guards to maintain "custody and control of individuals" and transport “their luggage and personal effects,” including money and jewelry, in locations including Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

The tender notice for security guards for CBSA notes:

For all of the above locations, the Contractor’s security resources must: 1. Maintain custody and control of all individuals and their luggage and personal effects (for example, money, jewellery), and keep individuals safe and secure through regular observation, monitoring, engagement and intervention, when and where necessary; 2. Transport individuals and their luggage and personal effects to and from various locations within the region and on occasion, in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces; and 3. Confirm the departure from Canada of individuals subject to a removal order or who have withdrawn an application to enter Canada and are issued an allowed to leave document under the IRPA. This includes individuals who are under a detention order, as well as individuals who are released into the community and present themselves independently for removal.

The location is CBSA in Laval, Quebec, with Ontario and Atlantic Canada “on occasion.”

You can view an archived version of the tender notice here.