FRANCE in SHOCK: Chaos Erupts After PSG's Champions League Triumph

Chaos and destruction took over Paris and other cities across France following Paris Saint-Germain’s victory in Munich, Germany.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   June 05, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

Following Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 Champions League final win over Inter Milan on May 31, celebrations in Paris turned violent, with a small group causing destruction amidst the joy.

Journalist Nicolas Vidal stated that youth from rough neighborhoods around Paris flooded the city to loot, destroy, and create chaos during the events.

Days before the unrest, social media platforms like Snapchat and TikTok circulated calls to "break everything" in Paris, revealing premeditation and coordination among certain groups.

Paris was severely vandalized across multiple major locations including the Champs-Élysées and Place de la République in the early hours of the morning, with widespread destruction of public infrastructure, vehicles, and businesses.

Two fatalities and a critically injured police officer resulted from violence: a 17-year-old stabbed in Dax, a 23-year-old struck by a vehicle in Paris, and an officer in a coma after being hit with a mortar firework.

Minister of the Interior Bruno Retailleau attributed the surge in violence to societal decline, arguing it stems from the decades-long erosion of foundational social and cultural structures.

Duval criticized the justice system, as “all of those young violent individuals… have already been released. Not one prison sentence.” 

The Interior Minister conceded a "partial failure," but Vidal cautioned that inaction would lead to severe consequences, devastating Paris after its ruined celebratory night.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-06-05 19:11:11 -0400 Flag
    Any excuse for a riot, eh? Rioters must be punished.