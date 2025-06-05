FRANCE in SHOCK: Chaos Erupts After PSG's Champions League Triumph
Chaos and destruction took over Paris and other cities across France following Paris Saint-Germain’s victory in Munich, Germany.
Following Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 Champions League final win over Inter Milan on May 31, celebrations in Paris turned violent, with a small group causing destruction amidst the joy.
Explosion de joie à l'extérieur du Parc des Princes après l'ouverture du score.#PSGINT #UCLfinal #PSG #Paris pic.twitter.com/mYnB4XuDb9— Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) May 31, 2025
Journalist Nicolas Vidal stated that youth from rough neighborhoods around Paris flooded the city to loot, destroy, and create chaos during the events.
Days before the unrest, social media platforms like Snapchat and TikTok circulated calls to "break everything" in Paris, revealing premeditation and coordination among certain groups.
Tirs de mortier en direction de la police près du Trocadéro à Paris.— Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) June 1, 2025
Utilisation importante de LBD et gaz lacrymogène pour disperser les groupes de supporters.#PSGINT #UCLfinal #PSG #Paris pic.twitter.com/cRvtNEy7i9
Paris was severely vandalized across multiple major locations including the Champs-Élysées and Place de la République in the early hours of the morning, with widespread destruction of public infrastructure, vehicles, and businesses.
Two fatalities and a critically injured police officer resulted from violence: a 17-year-old stabbed in Dax, a 23-year-old struck by a vehicle in Paris, and an officer in a coma after being hit with a mortar firework.
Minister of the Interior Bruno Retailleau attributed the surge in violence to societal decline, arguing it stems from the decades-long erosion of foundational social and cultural structures.
Plusieurs voitures sont incendiées près du Parc des Princes.— Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) May 31, 2025
Intervention de la police et des pompiers.#PSGINT #UCLfinal #PSG #Paris pic.twitter.com/MO2CXboxyX
Duval criticized the justice system, as “all of those young violent individuals… have already been released. Not one prison sentence.”
The Interior Minister conceded a "partial failure," but Vidal cautioned that inaction would lead to severe consequences, devastating Paris after its ruined celebratory night.
Des groupes chargent les forces de l'ordre près des #ChampsElysées. Nombreux jets de projectiles.— Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) June 1, 2025
#PSGINT #UCLfinal #PSG #Paris pic.twitter.com/3C0jreJFD7
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-06-05 19:11:11 -0400 FlagAny excuse for a riot, eh? Rioters must be punished.