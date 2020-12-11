ChinaFiles: Canada being used as propaganda tool for Communist China

The recent developments uncovered by Rebel News tell us a lot about the Trudeau government's opinion and relationship with the Communist government of China. Putting an emphasis on not rocking the boat with Xi Jinping's dictatorial state, Canadian leaders jeopardized national security in an effort to keep relations smooth with China.

While major headlines were focused on the winter warfare training that Chinese troops were learning from their time spent at CFB Petawawa, Rebel News DAILY Livestream hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid delved into some of the other information that was learned from The China Files.

Watch and listen as David and Sheila go through what was uncovered from these government documents, and see how China has been gaining valuable propaganda points at Canada's expense.