China plans to release report on human rights violations in US

China is set to release a report on alleged human rights violations in the United States in an apparent move to deflect international criticism of its Uyghur concentration camps in Xinjiang.

On Monday, China’s State Council Information Office said that it plans to release a report titled "The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020." According to the office, the document will be around 15,000 Chinese characters and detail “facts” regarding Washington’s failures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The document describes Washington’s pandemic response as an “incompetent pandemic containment leading to tragic outcomes, American democracy disorder triggering political chaos, ethnic minorities suffering racial discrimination, continuous social unrest threatening public security, growing polarization between the rich and the poor aggravating social inequality, and U.S. trampling on international rules resulting in humanitarian disasters,” according to Chinese state propaganda outlet CGTN.

The Chinese outlet stated that the United States “reached the grim milestone of half a million coronavirus deaths in February. The report attributed the great loss of the Americans to its government's mishandling of the COVID-19.”

CGTN goes on to cite President Joe Biden, who said “That's more lives lost to this virus than any other nation on Earth” in reference to the number of deaths in the United States.

The document will also go into detail about the “disorder” in American democratic institutions “that has led to political chaos, and further tore the fabric of society apart.” The document claims that hate crimes against ethnic minority groups in the United States are the result of “systemic racial discrimination,” apparently using the American left’s words to condemn the United States.

The document claims that black people are discriminated against in Washington’s handling of the pandemic, arguing that black people have been “disproportionately afflicted” by pandemics throughout history. Playing its woke card, China claims that people of color were also unjustly treated by American police, and even cites statistics showing that black people are three times more likely to be killed by police. It also goes into detail about George Floyd and the protests that ignited in the wake of his death, citing leftist advocacy group Mapping Police Violence.

China also appears to be using Democrat talking points by blaming gun violence on the proliferation of firearms in the United States, stating that the gun trade and shooting incidents also reached a historical high throughout the year. The report added that “people are losing confidence in the social order.”

Finally, the report draws attention to the rising poverty and inequality in U.S. cities, claiming that “vulnerable groups” are the “biggest victims” of the U.S. government’s mishandling of the pandemic.

“The report also criticized the unilateralism, isolationism and America-first policies boasted by the U.S., and its untimely actions such as imposing sanctions wantonly, bullying and threatening international organizations, and treating asylum seekers cruelly,” the Chinese propaganda outlet claimed.