Chinese Embassy unhappy with Canadian media critical of China's COVID-19 response

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

China's embassy in Canada is unhappy with Canadian journalists for being unfriendly in their coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A story from Blacklock's Reporter outlines how the Chinese Communist Party has been dissatisfied with unspecified media outlets' portrayal of China's political system, style of diplomacy and pandemic response.

“Smearing and pointing fingers will not help fight against the pandemic,” the Chinese Embassy said in a statement. “We urge relevant media to respect the fact and stop irresponsible reports and attacking and smearing China.”

“China’s diplomacy has acquired a distinct Chinese feature, style and vision,” the statement continued. “It has always been free from all cowardice or obsequiousness and firmly determined to defend national interests and dignity.”

The Chinese officials outlined how they “treat friends with hospitality” and their “partners with cooperation,” while adding that the need to respond “when dealing with those who are not so friendly.”

Pointing out that it is the right of sovereign states to choose their own government's path of development, the embassy's statement made clear that the China's diplomacy is “rooted in the 5,000-year Chinese civilization and follows the proud tradition of independence and self-perfection fostered since the founding of the People's Republic of China” nearly 100 years ago in July of 1921.

Last November, Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu rejected an offer to appear for questioning at the House of Commons' Special Committee on Canada-China Relations. The ambassador had previously warned the Canadian government about granting asylum to Hong Kong protesters, and defended the Communist Party's detainment of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

“The fundamental principle in the relationship has been undermined by Canada,” Cong explained. “Mutual respect means we respect systems here and the choices of Canadians here, but Canadians do not respect the Chinese system. This does not work well.”