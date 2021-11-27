Rebel News Banner Ad - Black Friday Hero Banner

Chrétien-appointed judge's compelled speech, travel ban order overturned in Alberta

That bizarre order was part of an abusive, anti-Christian sentence meted out last month by Justice Adam Germain.

  • By Rebel News
  • November 27, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra Levant to talk about a crowdfunded free speech win in Alberta earlier this week.

Justice Jo'Anne Strekaf of the Alberta Court of Appeal threw out the unconstitutional sentence that a lower-court judge had imposed on Pastor Artur Pawlowski, his brother Dawid Pawlowski, and Alberta businessman Chris Scott.

Effective immediately, they no longer have to denounce themselves after any criticism of the government’s lockdowns.

That bizarre order — that they were forced to say official government propaganda after every time they criticized the government — was part of an abusive, anti-Christian sentence meted out last month by Justice Adam Germain.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

