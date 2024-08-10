Christians arrested and handcuffed over billboard truck in Paris

E-transfer (Canada):

CitizenGo, a global advocacy group focused on defending family, life, and freedom, recently took action during the Paris Olympics to raise awareness about the mockery and blasphemy of Christianity during the opening ceremony. The group hired a media bus from Spain to display a moving billboard around Paris, while their team filmed speeches at iconic locations like the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame de Paris. The goal was to promote a petition urging the International Olympic Committee to "stop mocking Christianity."

Six of our team members were forced to spend the night in jail for simply denouncing the mockery of Christians by having the message "STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS" written on a bus. This is not illegal in any way, as a lawyer states:



“It appears impossible to constitute the crime… pic.twitter.com/eSN542E8ig — CitizenGO (@CitizenGO) August 6, 2024

Jason Peter Steyn, CitizenGo's media spokesperson, expressed deep concern over the treatment of Christians in Europe, stating, "We have seen behind the scenes on Instagram and TikTok... the people who were involved are very proud of the fact that they've insulted Christians worldwide."

We asked them not to attack Christians, and they attacked us. Share this video!



The French Police unjustly arrested us! All we did was spread the message "STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS!" through text on a bus. There is nothing illegal or wrong about this. This is clearly… pic.twitter.com/8iSJgk37Nj — CitizenGO (@CitizenGO) August 9, 2024

According to Steyn, during their campaign, French police stopped the bus at gunpoint and arrested members of the CitizenGo team, accusing them of organizing an unauthorized protest. However, the charges were later dropped.

“All charges have been dropped. The arrest was worth nothing. It never went to court,” Steyn said. “It was determined that there was no crime. The reason why we were let go is they could not have us in jail any longer because the accusation was found to be baseless”.

Steyn criticized the double standards regarding the treatment of Christianity, pointing out that similar actions against other religions would likely provoke a much stronger response from both governments and the public.

The French Police unjustly arrested us! All we did was spread the message "STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS!" through text on a bus. There is nothing illegal or wrong about this. This is clearly anti-Christian persecution from French authorities.

Please spread this news around. Tyranny… pic.twitter.com/Hs1CyUtAgu — CitizenGO (@CitizenGO) August 8, 2024

Despite challenges, CitizenGo remains committed to its mission, with Steyn affirming that the group will continue to fight against what they see as baseless attacks on Christianity.