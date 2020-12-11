Christmas is Essential: B.C. protesters march for freedom

Over 1,000 British Columbians protested their province’s increasing COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, gathering at the Vancouver Art Gallery before marching throughout the surrounding area. The organizers of the peaceful protest, which included the groups No New Normal and A Celebration of Freedoms and Rights, dubbed the protest the “B.C. Christmas Freedom Rally 2020.”

Many protesters attended in festive attire, children got to make Christmas wishes with Santa Claus, and longtime national anthem singer Mark Donnelly sang his heart out for freedom, even though NHL Vancouver Canucks owner, Francesco Aquilini, publicly cut ties with him after learning Donnelly was scheduled to perform at the rally.

On December 7, B.C. Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, did what many of the rally’s protesters had predicted she would do. Her “just for two weeks” mandate has now been extended at least until January 8. This means that gatherings with loved ones who don’t live with you for Christmas, Hanukkah, or New Year’s Eve is forbidden. But hey, jam-packed malls on Boxing Day are still on the table.

Watch the full report on how these protesters knew Dr. Bonnie Henry was set to restrict their freedoms even further, during what we normally refer to as “the most wonderful time of the year.”

