Church is essential: Vernon, B.C. councillor pushes for places of worship

Finally, some good news in British Columbia regarding the discriminatory COVID-19 restrictions that force places of worship to be closed while allowing pubs, gyms and dollar stores to be wide open.

I interviewed Vernon, B.C. Councillor Scott Anderson, who put forward a motion for his city council to call on the provincial government to consider places of worship an essential service.

On Jan. 11, Councillor Anderson's motion to support places of worship was supported by all members of the council except for Mayor Victor Cumming and Councillor Brian Quiring. Anderson brought the motion forward after the Vernon Canadian Reformed Church asked him to do so, even though he himself is not a frequent churchgoer.

The Vernon council will write to the provincial government to urge that places of worship be labeled as essential, and we at Rebel News will be following the outcome closely. Currently, B.C.’s Gatherings and Events order allows up to 50 patrons to be present at a gathering, with a COVID-19 plan in place.

I sat down to interview Anderson about his motion. I wanted to know more about the politician who wasn’t afraid to give a voice to the cries of those desperate for churches to be open. Voices like this teenager who quit going to youth group after one Zoom session, because it lacked the support she felt kids like her needed.

If you’d like to support the Vernon City Council’s plans to encourage B.C. Premier John Horgan to deem places of worship an essential service, you can email Councillor Anderson at sanderson@vernon.ca.

And if you are a church, place of worship or even a business that is ready to open your doors, please head to iWillOpen.com, so we can stand with you and help you share your story.