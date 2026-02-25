Church vs. Church: Bizarre protest erupts over ‘Truth Matters’ event featuring MLA Dallas

Rebel News speaks with Dallas Brodie, Action4Canada event attendees and protesters at Langley’s Riverside Calvary Chapel as accusations of ‘hate’ and residential school ‘denialism’ are overshadowed by calls for truth and accountability.

Drea Humphrey
  February 25, 2026   |   News Analysis

I was on the scene at Riverside Calvary Chapel at the weekend, where supporters and protesters gathered for an Action4Canada event that had already been labelled “controversial” by media before it even began.

The event, called Truth Matters, featured OneBC leader and MLA Dallas Brodie as a keynote speaker and aimed to equip concerned Canadians with what organizers described as “strategies and practical resources to help people take action in their own community.”

Hosted by Action4Canada, opened in prayer by Riverside Calvary Chapel Pastor whose founder Tanya Gaw and volunteer Danielle Pitstilli gave speeches after Riverside Calvary Chapel pastor, Brent Smith, opened the evening with prayer.

Outside the church, a small rainbow-clad, drum-banging group of protesters
assembled some responding to calls circulated by St. Dunstan's Anglican
Church encouraging opposition to the private event.

Protesters told Rebel News that the gathering was one of “hate” and “denialism,” claims I pressed them to explain on camera.

Unlike Black Press media outlets that branded Brodie’s appearance controversial ahead of time, Rebel News was the only outlet on scene to show viewers what the event was actually about, and what those for and against it, believe about it.

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

