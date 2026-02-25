Church vs. Church: Bizarre protest erupts over ‘Truth Matters’ event featuring MLA Dallas

I was on the scene at Riverside Calvary Chapel at the weekend, where supporters and protesters gathered for an Action4Canada event that had already been labelled “controversial” by media before it even began.

The event, called Truth Matters, featured OneBC leader and MLA Dallas Brodie as a keynote speaker and aimed to equip concerned Canadians with what organizers described as “strategies and practical resources to help people take action in their own community.”

Hosted by Action4Canada, opened in prayer by Riverside Calvary Chapel Pastor whose founder Tanya Gaw and volunteer Danielle Pitstilli gave speeches after Riverside Calvary Chapel pastor, Brent Smith, opened the evening with prayer.

Kamloops Chief Rosanne Casimir is making excuses for not using the $12.1 million given by the government in 2021 to excavate the graves she claimed were at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.



What you may not know is that the band got another $12.5 million to build a… pic.twitter.com/q7tIhqFnfr — Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) February 24, 2026

Outside the church, a small rainbow-clad, drum-banging group of protesters

assembled some responding to calls circulated by St. Dunstan's Anglican

Church encouraging opposition to the private event.

Protesters told Rebel News that the gathering was one of “hate” and “denialism,” claims I pressed them to explain on camera.

Unlike Black Press media outlets that branded Brodie’s appearance controversial ahead of time, Rebel News was the only outlet on scene to show viewers what the event was actually about, and what those for and against it, believe about it.