CNN Business launches internal investigation into treatment of female employees

CNN Business has launched an internal investigation into its office culture and its treatment of women in the workplace, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

Details of the investigation come in the wake of allegations by a former news anchor about gender discrepancy in the CNN workplace.

Business Insider’s Steven Pelberg reported that sources familiar with the situation said that CNN opened an internal investigation into the treatment of women and workplace culture at CNN Business, which covers the company’s tech, markets and media segments.

“The ‘work environment assessment,’ as the inquiry is being called internally, is being conducted by HR employees at CNN’s parent company, AT&T’s WarnerMedia,” the reporter wrote on Twitter, citing multiple anonymous sources. “The assessment appears to be focused on workplace culture, not the behavior of an individual, according to two of the sources.”

A female staffer informed Perlberg that female employees at CNN Business struggle to earn promotions or TV spots due to a “lack of transparency” in the process, adding that she felt that the company wanted “to keep as many people as possible at a low pay grade or stay in a certain box and that has led to women not being supported.”

Details of the internal investigation follow allegations by former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin, who said that the company suffered from a gender imbalance. She made her comments just days before departing CNN, as reported by Mediaite.