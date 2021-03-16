Columbia University offering separate graduations for students based on race, sexuality, income level

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Columbia University is the latest institution of higher learning to advance woke standards by hosting six separate graduation ceremonies based on race, sexuality and income level. The Ivy League school is doing so in the name of “multiculturalism.”

Columbia joins more than 75 schools across the United States offering optional segregated graduation ceremonies to students, who are apparently too aggravated by the presence of those with different immutable characteristics than themselves.

A report from the National Association of Scholars found that other elite institutions to hop aboard the bandwagon include Harvard University, UC San Diego, UC Irvine, Arizona State University, Stanford, UC Berkeley, UC Los Angeles and Yale University.

At Columbia, the graduations are set to “complement” unified school-wide graduation ceremonies. According to the school’s webpage, the segregated events “provide a more intimate setting for students and guests to gather, incorporate meaningful cultural traditions and celebrate the specific contributions and achievements of their communities,” reports the Daily Wire.

The ceremonies first began in 2017 when Harvard University hosted an “UndocuGraduation” ceremony for students who are undocumented immigrants, who are provided with more privileges in the university than legal migrants and natural-born U.S. citizens.

Efforts to segregate graduation ceremonies by such identifiers have been condemned by numerous critics, including the National Association of Scholars’ Dion Pierre, who said that such ceremonies would intensify existing racial tensions.

“Ultimately, university officials go wrong when they treat students as black, Latino, or Asian, i.e., as different. By doing so, they reinforce the idea of interminable inequality and conflict between the races,” Pierre said in 2017. “If our universities hope to ease racial tensions, they should encourage students and parents to meet one another as citizens united by a common sense of purpose, not as mutually opposed ethnic groups.”

Despite the backlash, the Biden administration has gone ahead and reversed a decision by the Trump Department of Education to designate racially segregated groups like so-called “affinity groups” as a form of segregation.

Such groups have typically allowed students and staff of various minority identifiers to create their own “safe spaces,” away from white students.